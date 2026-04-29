'I did it for all Kenyans' says world marathon record holder Sawe

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe poses with his new world record time written on his running shoe at the finish of the 2026 London Marathon in central London on April 26, 2026. [AFP]

The plane carrying the World Marathon record holder Sebastian Sawe touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday night.

He was received by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya alongside his family including parents Simion and Emily Sawe and Atheltics officials

During an interview with the Media, Sawe said that his historic exploits in London that saw him break the Marathon record were for all Kenyans.

“I would like us all to celebrate the win, the record belongs to all of us and continue getting the strength to support sports in general,” he said.

The record holder said that with support athletes will be in a position to do better in competitions and lift the Kenyan flag high.

“I am happy people are celebrating with me,” said Sawe adding that he had been overwhelmed by the love he had received from Kenyans and across the world.

CS Mvurya said that welcoming Sawe was a special occasion since he had done Kenya proud by achieving a fete that has never been achieved before.

“We gave gathered here to give him a hero’s welcome and I want to say on behalf of the government of Kenya Sebastian, congratulations for the win,” said the CS.

He said the win was not just for Sawe but for all 55 million Kenyans and a global win that had placed Kenya on the global map.

He pledged to continue providing an enabling environment for nurturing and developing talent all over the country.

“We are very proud and Sebastian has done us proud globally and I am sure there will be many more who will emulate him,” he added.