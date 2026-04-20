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JKUAT Cougars and Mwamba promoted to Kenya Cup

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 20, 2026
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JKUAT Cougars players celebrate after earning promotion to the Kenya Cup. [JKUAT Cougars, X]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars and Mwamba RFC have been promoted to the Kenya Cup.

The two clubs secured promotion after impressive wins in their KRU Championship semi-final matches played over the weekend.

For JKUAT Cougars, it is a historic moment as they earned their first-ever place in the top tier. The university side confirmed their promotion with a commanding 40-9 victory over Homeboyz RFC in a match that underlined their growth and consistency throughout the season.

The Cougars have built their rise steadily over the past few years. Their journey began with participation in the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) Sevens before going on to win the Impala Floodlit title in the varsity category.

That success laid the foundation for a strong Championship campaign where they lost just once all season, against Kisii RFC, to secure a home semi-final.

In the clash against Homeboyz, JKUAT showed their class from the start. Captain Davies Masinga led by example with two tries, while Jeff Ojuok also bagged a brace. Karl Omitto added another try, and Smith Muhoya controlled the game well with two penalties and three conversions.

Masinga credited the team’s unity and belief for their success. “The journey has not been easy, but we stayed together and trusted the process. What motivated us was the desire to make history for the school and prove that we belong at the top,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mwamba RFC  are back in the Kenya Cup after just one season in the second tier. They sealed their return with an entertaining 41-26 win over Catholic Monks Rugby in a high-scoring semi-final.

Mwamba delivered an attacking masterclass, showing their intent to bounce back immediately after last season’s relegation.

Their sharp attack and quick ball movement proved too much for Catholic Monks, who will now remain in the Championship for a second straight season after falling short again.

JKUAT Cougars and Mwamba RFC will now replace Kisumu RFC and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, who were relegated to the Championship.

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Related Topics

Kenya Sports Kenya Cup League (JKUAT) Cougars Mwamba RFC
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