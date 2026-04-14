Kenyan drivers ready for Uganda's Pearl of Africa Rally

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Kenya's driver Karan Patel and navigator Tauseef Khan in action during the 2026 Safari Rally. [AFP]

Kenyan drivers are ready and are up to the task of seriously tackling the Uganda Pearl of Africa Rally after a mixed performance at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha last month.

The event is scheduled to take place in Mbarara in western Uganda, from May 8–11, 2026.

As an event that counts towards the Africa Rally Championships (ARC), Kenyan drivers are keen not to disappoint while retaining or improving on their performance in the same rally.

This comes after their mixed performance in the globe’s toughest and roughest rally.

Two-time winner and defending champion Karan Patel said his racing machine is ready for the event meant to promote tourism in Western Uganda, having won it last year.

“Although it’s three weeks away, psychologically, I’m ready and prepared for it. And my racing machine is in a better condition in a rally that keeps us focused in many rally events in the region,” Karan told Standard Sports.

Karan, who’s the reigning ARC champion, will be driving his usual Skoda Fabia R5, the same machine he used in WRC Safari Rally, in the company of long-time co-driver Touseef Khan is determined to win the Ugandan rally for the third consecutive time.

Speaking with lots of confidence, Karan said, “Nothing can stop us from winning this title again and for a third consecutive time."

Over 40 crews will tackle gravel routes for over three days that’ll cover a distance of 569.16km.

This year, the ARC Championships is divided into four series that started with WRC Safari Rally on March 12-15 ahead of Uganda’s Pearl of Africa Rally (May 8-11), and it’ll be followed by Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Rally on July 10-12 while ending with the Mkwawa Rally of Tanzania on October 2-4.

Tinashe Gatimu, who also featured in the Safari Rally but dropped out, has also registered for this rally.

She’ll be driving her Ford Fiesta R2 down the ramp in Mbarara in the company of her mother Caroline Gatimu as the co-driver.

“We are keen and ready for what’s ahead of us. We have prepared well and are ready to tackle that (Uganda) terrain with the same zeal and machine we used at the Safari Rally last month in the fight for top honours,” she said.