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School Games: Kakamega face Upper Hill as Yala renew rivalry with Kisii in rugby

By Washington Onyango | Apr. 9, 2026
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Kakamega High School prop Gerard Warinda (centre) leads his teammates through a warm-up session during the Brookside Secondary School games in Kisumu, on April 4, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard] 

Kakamega High School will face off with Upper Hill from Nairobi Region in the Brookside National Secondary School rugby 15s semifinals on Friday, as Nyanza Region champions St Mary’s School Yala renew rivalry with East Africa champions Kisii School.

Festus Imani scored a hat trick as Kakamega High School announced their arrival back on national stage with a banging 59-3 win over Mangu High School that lifted them to the semis where they will face off with Upper Hill from 9am at Mamboleo Stadium.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga said the Babarians are back after leading his side to record the biggest win in the Brookside games being played at Mamboleo Stadium. Wamanga, who played with four Grade 10 students, said they are impressed with the overall growth of the team.

“Kakamega is back!” said Wamanga. “We have been rebuilding over the years and now we are starting to see the fruits of the hard work. Despite reaching this stage in different circumstances, the boys have shown mental stability to compete with the best and we aim higher.”

St Mary’s Yala also made the semis after running over Kwale 39-10 with Henry Odiwuor landing a brace to add to Timothy Wesonga, Stephen Agwenge, Levi Mwami and Evans Lyol tries.

They finished second in Group A behind Nairobi champions Upper Hill who recovered to knock out former national and East Africa champions All Saints Embu 33-19. 

Yala will renew their rivalry with Kisii School in the semis after the East Africa champions saw off Menengai High School to top their pool.

“It will be a tough match but we know Kisii very well. This will be our third meeting this term and we will be ready. We know we are at a different stage and our boys have to up their game. We will be ready to win our third straight match against them,” said Yala coach George Kerima.

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Related Topics

Brookside Secondary School Games Kakamega High School Upper Hill St Mary’s School Yala
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