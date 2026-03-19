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Schools: Manyatta, Maseno and Ng'iya Girls dominate Nyanza finals

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 19, 2026
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Chachil Omondi of Manyatta flies in to score against Nyambaria during the Nyanza Region games at Maseno. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Manyatta Secondary, Maseno School and Ng’iya Girls stamped their authority at the ongoing Nyanza Region Term One games with strong performances at Maseno School and Maseno University grounds.

In handball, Manyatta showed why they remain the team to beat after securing two convincing wins to book a place in the semi-finals with a game to spare. They began their campaign with a 26-21 victory over Menara and then thrashed Nyambaria 31-11 in their second match.

Head coach Andrew Owino said the early qualification gives them confidence as they chase a second straight regional title and a return to the national stage.

“We are happy to reach the semi-finals early. It shows the boys are focused. Our target is to defend the title and qualify for nationals again,” said Owino.

Other handball results saw Guu edge Simerro 24-21, while Kadika narrowly beat Moi Sindo 30-29 in one of the closest matches of the day.

In hockey, Ng’iya Girls underlined their title credentials with a dominant 5-0 win over Amaiko, having already picked up another victory to secure a semi-final slot. They also registered a key win against Sinyolo in earlier matches.

Coach Edwin Ogony said the team is determined to defend their crown.

“We are taking one game at a time, but our main target is to retain the title and perform well at the nationals. The girls have shown great discipline so far,” said Ogony.

Elsewhere, Ambira played out a 2-2 draw with Maseno, while Oriwo beat Kanyawanga 2-0 in other hockey matches.

Hosts Maseno School also impressed in rugby 15s, beating Nyambaria 17-5 to keep their campaign on track. Otieno Oyoo edged Anjego 19-15 in a tight contest, as Yala defeated Kisii 11-3. Cardinal Otunga also secured a 16-6 win over Gendia.

In basketball, Agoro Sare stunned Maseno 38-35, while Kisii beat Kisumu Boys 55-45. Usenge and Asumbi also posted wins in their respective matches.

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