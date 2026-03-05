2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations postponed

Audio By Vocalize

The Confederation of African Football has rescheduled the tournament to run from 25 July to 16 August 2026.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) has been postponed.

The postponement comes after consultations between Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), and other stakeholders.

The competition had initially been scheduled to take place from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

In October 2024, CAF granted the hosting rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 to Morocco and this tournament was scheduled for 17 March to 3 April 2026.