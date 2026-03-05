Kakamega ready to reclaim rugby crown as newbies eye titles in Bungoma games

St. Peters Boys High School rugby team's Reagan Williams in action against Koyonzo High School during the National schools second term ball games in Kakamega on July 31, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Former rugby 15s champions Kakamega High School will be keen to remind naysayers that indeed rugby is made at the Barbarians territory when the Kakamega County Term One games kick off on Monday.

Drawn in Group D alongside Kilimani and Kivaywa, Kakamega High are determined to reclaim their lost glory.

Kakamega High School will be plotting a strong start as they seek to end the recent dominance of Koyonzo and St Peter’s Mumias in the discipline. Over the past few years, the two schools have controlled both the county and national scene, leaving Kakamega chasing shadows.

Koyonzo headline Group A that also has Mautuma, Chebuyusi and Mukumu, while St Peter’s Mumias lead Group B featuring Musingu, Khwisero Mixed and Shamberere. Group C has Malava, Shikunga, Lubinu and Butere Boys.

Kakamega High coach Amos Wamanga believes his side is ready for the challenge.

“We have prepared well since the beginning of the term. The boys have shown great discipline in training and we have worked on our structure and fitness,” said Wamanga.

“Our target is to win the county title and return to the regional stage. But it will not be easy. Koyonzo and St Peter’s are still strong and very experienced.”

Beyond rugby, other disciplines promise tight battles as well. In boys' hockey, Kakamega headline Group D with Kivaywa and Lugari, while Butere Boys, St Peter’s Boys and Musingu clash in a tricky Group B.

In the girls’ category, St Mary’s Mumias face Nangili and St Cecilia Mautuma in Group A.

The situation is, however, different in Bungoma County where newbies are plotting upsets against regular heavyweights, specifically in basketball and rugby.

Cardinal Otunga Girls are pumped and rearing to challenge basketball queens after experienced coach Wycliff Baraza crossed over from champions Sirakaru.

Baraza’s effects have already been felt after the defending champions failed to reach the county finals. However, the tactician believes it won’t be easy for them because he has just started a fresh team made up generally of Grade 10 students.

Cardinal Otunga will face off with Moi Girls, Lukhuna and Namwanga in Group C which Baraza believes is a fairly tough pool.

“We are a fresh team out to gain some experience. Our target is to reach the finals and win it, if possible. These girls are young and eager to learn and am happy to help lift them to the top,” said Baraza.

It’s the same case with Friends School Bokoli, who after roping in Elly Okwemba from Kakamega County champions Koyonzo Secondary School, believe they have the spark to get county glory if not regional.

Okwemba led Koyonzo to multiple regional, national and East Africa podium finishes in the past five years and he believes he can do the same at Bokoli who will play Cheptais, Khasoko and Naitiri in Group B.

“This is a new challenge for me to show that we can make champions out of any school. We have talented boys here who believe they can challenge for titles and am happy to lead them,” said Okwemba.

Defending champions Kamusinde will play Kamusinde, Sirisia and Kapkateny ion Group A while Kapsokwony, Mbakalo, Teremi and ST Mathews face off in Group C.

Meanwhile, five South Rift counties are scheduled to have their games between today and tomorrow.

Baringo, Bomet and Laikipia will have their games from tomorrow to Saturday.

Narok, who were to have their games tomorrow, have pushed them to next week in honour of the later Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, who died in a helicopter crash last weekend.

Former Rift Valley champions Menengai High are back in contention as they seek to win back the rugby 15s diadem.

Menengai will bank on Michael Muti, Asman Ali, Samuel Kimani, Mark Kenyani and Haroun Wafula for their tries and conversions.

Kicker-specialist Wafula was instrumental in crucial conversions that catapulted his side to the county games.

"We'll still follow the same script as was in Sub-County championships," said Wafula.

Menengai are in Pool A with teams from Njoro and Nakuru West Sub-Counties.

Laikipia will have their games at Nyahururu Stadium and Ndururumo Boys High School.

GG Rumuruti Boys Secondary, who have entered three teams in basketball, hockey and handball, is the team to beat after emerging victorious in the Laikipia West Sub-County Games last weekend.

Coach Sammy Githungu exuded confidence of cruising through to the regional championships.

"We still have enough arsenal in our armoury that will do duty here, and our aim is to qualify for the regional championships," he said.

[Additional reporting by Ben Ahenda]