×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Braeburn rule the roost at NCSA Level Three gala

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Thiga Matis of Braeburn Swimming club during Kenya Aquatics National Swimming Championships at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium, Moi International Sports Center, on May 31, 2025. [File, Standard]

Braeburn Swimming Club dominated the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level Three gala held over the weekend at Kiota School.

Braeburn were unstoppable topping both the men and women ranking after winning 74 medals.

The men won 20 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze, while the women took home 18 gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Little Fish Swim Club, who have been impressive this season, ranked second in the men’s category with 11 gold, 10 silver and two bronze.

Sailfish Swim Club garnered 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze, whereas Seahorses Aquatic Centre and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins completed the top five with 21 and 10 medals respectively.

Seahorses won 17 gold, five silver and 10 bronze to finish second in the women’s contest. Sailfish were third with nine gold, 12 silver and four bronze, with Little Fish collecting eight gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze to rank fourth ahead of Kenton College who won seven gold, three silver and one bronze.

Amelia Lungati of Seahorses emerged tops in girls’ eight to nine years individual ranking after excelling in various races to secure a total of 22 points.

Anais Simiyu of Little fish and Myana Mukolwe of Cavina School were second and third with 16 and 13 points respectively.

Ethan Quilala of Little Fish, Jeremy Irungu of Braeburn and Matteo Mbogo of St Christophers International School topped the boys’ eight to nine years ranking with 28, 24 and 14 points.

Taaveti Mutie of Pro Swim Academy Kenya and Ethan Marigi of Seahorses garnered 19 points a piece to top the boys’ 10 to 11 years, with Charles Omondi of Cavina School finishing third with 18.

Zoya Nurani of Montessori Learning Centre was impressive in girls’ 10 to 11 years securing 26 points, Melissa Alala of Seahorses was second with 19. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Braeburn Swimming Club NCSA Level Three Little Fish Swim Club Sailfish Swim Club
.

Latest Stories

Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Asia
By AFP
10 mins ago
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
40 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 54 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 54 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 54 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 54 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved