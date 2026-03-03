Braeburn rule the roost at NCSA Level Three gala

Audio By Vocalize

Thiga Matis of Braeburn Swimming club during Kenya Aquatics National Swimming Championships at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium, Moi International Sports Center, on May 31, 2025. [File, Standard]

Braeburn Swimming Club dominated the Nairobi County Swimming Association (NCSA) Level Three gala held over the weekend at Kiota School.

Braeburn were unstoppable topping both the men and women ranking after winning 74 medals.

The men won 20 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze, while the women took home 18 gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Little Fish Swim Club, who have been impressive this season, ranked second in the men’s category with 11 gold, 10 silver and two bronze.

Sailfish Swim Club garnered 11 gold, four silver and seven bronze, whereas Seahorses Aquatic Centre and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Dolphins completed the top five with 21 and 10 medals respectively.

Seahorses won 17 gold, five silver and 10 bronze to finish second in the women’s contest. Sailfish were third with nine gold, 12 silver and four bronze, with Little Fish collecting eight gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze to rank fourth ahead of Kenton College who won seven gold, three silver and one bronze.

Amelia Lungati of Seahorses emerged tops in girls’ eight to nine years individual ranking after excelling in various races to secure a total of 22 points.

Anais Simiyu of Little fish and Myana Mukolwe of Cavina School were second and third with 16 and 13 points respectively.

Ethan Quilala of Little Fish, Jeremy Irungu of Braeburn and Matteo Mbogo of St Christophers International School topped the boys’ eight to nine years ranking with 28, 24 and 14 points.

Taaveti Mutie of Pro Swim Academy Kenya and Ethan Marigi of Seahorses garnered 19 points a piece to top the boys’ 10 to 11 years, with Charles Omondi of Cavina School finishing third with 18.

Zoya Nurani of Montessori Learning Centre was impressive in girls’ 10 to 11 years securing 26 points, Melissa Alala of Seahorses was second with 19.