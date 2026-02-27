×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KPLC lights the way for rally star Sheghu

By Jonah Onyango | Feb. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan driver Pauline Sheghu (right) and her co-driver Linet Ayuko in Nairobi on February 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard] 

Queens of the Dust Pauline Sheghu has received a Sh1 million sponsorship from Kenya Power ahead of next month's WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The announcement comes at a crucial stage when Sheghu and her co-driver Linet Ayuko prepares to take one of WRC's most demanding rallies in the world and the only leg in Africa alongside world's top international drivers on the Kenyan soil.

Sheghu, a former journalist turned green energy champion, is known for being fearless behind the wheel and has become a role model for aspiring motorsports enthusiasts in the country.

"Pauline embodies resilience, passion, and determination. These are crucial values that resonate with us at Kenya Power, and we are proud to be associated with her cause which has come with key aspects of green agenda. Through this sponsorship, we are seeking to empower her journey as she showcases Kenya's strength on the global stage alongside the world's best," said Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror.

The support will enable Sheghu to cover for key rally needs preparations, technical support and driver welfare, further ensuring that she has conducive environment and resources to fly Kenya's flag high.

"This sponsorship is a game-changer. It gives me the confidence to focus fully on performance, knowing that my team and I have the backing to compete strongly. I am grateful to Kenya Power and all sponsors for believing in me and in the future of Kenyan motorsport," said Sheghu.

Sheghu made history with podium finishes in 2023, 2024, and 2025 in both the WRC Safari Rally and the Kenya National Rally Championship.

The Safari Rally promises high drama, with international stars and local heroes battling across Kenya's demanding gravel stages. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Power CEO Joseph Siror Pauline Sheghu WRC Safari Rally Kenya National Rally Championship
.

Latest Stories

I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
Crime and Justice
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
CSs must refuse to dance to the beats of political party drums
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dos and don'ts: How to guard the spiritual essence of Ramadhan
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved