KPLC lights the way for rally star Sheghu

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan driver Pauline Sheghu (right) and her co-driver Linet Ayuko in Nairobi on February 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Queens of the Dust Pauline Sheghu has received a Sh1 million sponsorship from Kenya Power ahead of next month's WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha.

The announcement comes at a crucial stage when Sheghu and her co-driver Linet Ayuko prepares to take one of WRC's most demanding rallies in the world and the only leg in Africa alongside world's top international drivers on the Kenyan soil.

Sheghu, a former journalist turned green energy champion, is known for being fearless behind the wheel and has become a role model for aspiring motorsports enthusiasts in the country.

"Pauline embodies resilience, passion, and determination. These are crucial values that resonate with us at Kenya Power, and we are proud to be associated with her cause which has come with key aspects of green agenda. Through this sponsorship, we are seeking to empower her journey as she showcases Kenya's strength on the global stage alongside the world's best," said Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror.

The support will enable Sheghu to cover for key rally needs preparations, technical support and driver welfare, further ensuring that she has conducive environment and resources to fly Kenya's flag high.

"This sponsorship is a game-changer. It gives me the confidence to focus fully on performance, knowing that my team and I have the backing to compete strongly. I am grateful to Kenya Power and all sponsors for believing in me and in the future of Kenyan motorsport," said Sheghu.

Sheghu made history with podium finishes in 2023, 2024, and 2025 in both the WRC Safari Rally and the Kenya National Rally Championship.

The Safari Rally promises high drama, with international stars and local heroes battling across Kenya's demanding gravel stages.