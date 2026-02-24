Youngsters chasing National Boxing League promotion

Audio By Vocalize

Ian Mwangi (left) of Kahawa Boxing Club and Johnathan Aroko of Kasarani Youth Boxing Club during the 2025 Nairobi Intermediate Boxing Championship at Githurai new market. on March 22, 2025. [File, Standard]

For the last three years, quite a number of young boxers have displayed their skills and artistry but missed getting promoted to the National Boxing League.

It’s one of the toughest journeys for players whose ambitions have been pegged from boxing to higher ranks of their amateur careers to the league championships compared to other sporting disciplines.

Again, they are ready and willing to try their luck when the National Intermediate Boxing Championships get underway in Thika from tomorrow up to Saturday.

All branches of the national boxing federation completed their selection trials last week and are all willing to send their pugilists to the industrial town to try their luck once again.

Mombasa, Nairobi and Nakuru County Boxing Associations have identified their squads heading to Thika.

Nairobi will field two teams owing to the high number of boxers in their branch, according to their head coach, John ‘Chea’ Ochieng’.

Ochieng’ exuded confidence that many of his male and female boxers would get to the finals of the championships, a development that gives them automatic tickets to the Kenya Open and, subsequently, to the top league.

Kisumu and Vihiga are expected to depart for the city this morning.

Other branches expected to present their teams are Laikipia, Kajiado, Meru, and Kiambu.