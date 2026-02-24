×
The Standard

KPA dislodge Kenya Prisons from Premier League summit

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 24, 2026
Chema Volleyball Club head coach Jeremiah Mukopi instructs his charges against Administration Police during their 2025/26 Kenya Volleyball Federation Men's League at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on November 8, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) leaped to the top of the Men’s National League table as the second leg of the 2025-2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) ended at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Prisons, Chema Volleyball Club and Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU), who went into the second leg unbeaten, left limping after suffering their first defeats of the season.

The dockers displaced former champions Kenya Prisons, who suffered their first defeat at the hands of Kenya Army on Sunday.

KPA have 22 points, one more than the warders after eight rounds of matches. The two sides have won seven and lost one match, with KPA losing 3-2 (25-19, 27-29, 26-28, 25-11, 15-11), while Prisons lost in straight sets of 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23) to the soldiers.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are third with 17 points from six wins and two defeats. KDF put up a spirited fight in their last second leg duel but succumbed to a 3-2(25-23, 21-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13) defeat to defending champions the General Service Unit (GSU).

Chema recovered from losses to Kenya Prisons and KPA to beat Equity Bank and Prisons Rift Valley to maintain their place in the top five.

They are fourth with 15 points from seven matches following their 3-1(27-29, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18) against Prisons Rift Valley.

Chema coach Jeremiah Mukopi said that after a weekend of mixed results, they will need to strategise ahead of the next leg.

“We are going back to the drawing board so that we plan for our upcoming matches because we need to play well. The league is tough and our opponents will go against us full throttle but we are going to challenge them,” Mukopi said.

He revealed that their current objective is to secure points from their remaining matches and qualify for the play-offs. “Our supporters should expect a good show from us going forward. It was a tough weekend, but we finished with six points out of the possible 12 which is a plus for us.”

Equity Bank are fifth with 12 points after bouncing back from Saturday’s defeat to Chema to see off KAPU 3-1(22-25, 30-28, 25-14, 25-21).

Trailblazers Volleyball Club are sixth tied on nine points with KAPU. However, Trailblazers have played five matches winning three and losing two whereas KAPU have lost four out of their seven encounters. Administration Police of Kenya (AP-Kenya) are eighth with eight points same as 10th placed Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas).

Prisons are ninth with seven points thanks to the number of wins that place them above Eldowas.

Kenya Army and GSU are 12th and 13th tied on 12 points. The National Youth Service (NYS), Prisons Rift Valley and Prisons Western are in the bottom three in that order. 

.

The Standard
