Martial arts: Rising talents impress at inaugural Kisumu Chairman's Karate Open

Daniel Odhiambo (left) of Takk Rawinji from Homa Bay in action during the inaugural Kisumu Chairman’s Karate Open played at Kombewa in Seme. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Young karate talents lit up the inaugural Kisumu County Karate Association Chairman’s Open Championship held on February 21 and 22 at Seme in Kombewa, with standout performances across children, novice and senior categories.

The event attracted a strong turnout of upcoming fighters and institutions, with Takk Rawinji dominating the children’s division while Maseno University stamped authority in the novice ranks to top the overall medal table.

In the children and cadets section, Takk Rawinji from Oyugis produced the most consistent performers to emerge overall champions. The club swept several top spots including wins by Denzel Washington in the boys’ 8–9 years kata and kumite categories, and Victor Otieno who topped the boys’ 10–11 years kata class.

Godfrey Oduor won the boys’ 14–15 years kata title while Daniel Odhiambo, also of Takk Rawinji, impressed by claiming the boys’ 14–15 years kumite crown. Among the girls, Naomi Mashandra dominated the 8–9 years categories in both kata and kumite, while Eunice Akura topped the 12–13 years classes.

The children’s team kata title also went to Takk Rawinji, sealing their status as the most dominant club in the junior division.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel Odhiambo was among the standout young fighters after delivering strong performances in both kata and kumite. The Takk Rawinji star said karate has shaped his discipline and focus. “Karate is good because it teaches respect and self-control. It helps me stay disciplined in school and life,” said Odhiambo. “My dream is to earn a black belt and represent Kenya in international championships in the future.”

In the novice categories, Maseno University emerged as the team to beat after collecting four gold medals to finish top of the overall standings with 11 medals. Their dominance was built on strong displays in both kata and kumite divisions.

Vallary Akinyi led the charge by winning the female novice kata title and adding another gold in the under-61kg kumite class. Okore Moses triumphed in the male under-67kg kumite, while Owiro Lawrence took top honours in the under-75kg category. Bilcaby Onyango added another gold in the over-75kg class, underlining Maseno’s depth in the fighting disciplines.

Other winners included Adon Onyango of Legacy Karate Dojo who claimed the male novice kata crown, and Audrey Robby of Tom Mboya University who topped the women’s over-61kg kumite class.

In the senior ranks, Kisumu YMCA’s Brian Ochieng delivered a double victory by winning both the senior kata and kumite titles, marking him as the most dominant senior competitor of the weekend.

Tournament sponsor and TSC Commissioner Timon Oyucho praised the level of talent displayed and reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development. “It gives me pride to support karate at the grassroots level. This is where champions are made,” said Oyucho.

“When we invest in young people and local competitions like this, we are building the future of the sport in our region and the country.”