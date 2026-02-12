Ulisi rewarded after historic continental win with Lakers

Audio By Vocalize

Lakers celebrate after beating Strathmore University during Africa Cup For Club Champions at City Park Hockey Stadium on February 18, 2023. [File, Standard]

Lakers Women’s Hockey Club coach Amena Sheldon Ulisi has been crowned Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for January 2026.

This is after he guided Lakers to a historic maiden Africa Cup for Club Champions title in Harare, Zimbabwe, where they defeated holders Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) 2-0 on post-match penalties, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Kisumu-based side registered two wins and a loss during the week-long tournament.

It was a sweet victory for the Kenyan ladies, who travelled almost 3,000 km by road to the Southern African nation and lost their opening match to GRA before exacting revenge in the final.

Ulisi pipped Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor and Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa to the award.

Akonnor had led K’Ogalo to five wins and a draw in January, ensuring they lead the SportPesa Premier League by four points.

South African Katywa also had a memorable January after guiding the Kenya Cup champions to remain unbeaten in this season’s competition. Kabras chalked up four wins to remain on course to finish top ahead of the playoffs.

Betika Marketing representative Marya Wachira was all praises for Lakers following their memorable win.

“Hitting the road the way you did and still managing a place for the team’s maiden Africa Cup Club Champions title is one for the books. This milestone not only earns its place in history but also inspires continued investment in excellence across Kenyan sport," Marya said.

On his part, SJAK President James Waindi said: “This was your third appearance at the annual continental championship and finally you have emerged victorious, it is a great show of persistence and hard work and as SJAK we are very proud of you for your achievement."

Other nominees for the monthly accolade included Patrick Ivuti, who led the Kenyan team to once again finish top at the World Cross Country Championships held in Tallahassee, Florida, with a total of nine medals.