Over 240 players eye sterling prizes in two-day tournament

George Mokaya in action at the Mombasa Golf Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

It is expected to be a Valentine's Day to remember when an estimated 240 players brace themselves to battle for honours in the Captain’s (George Mokaya) prize tournament at Mombasa Golf Club, over the weekend.

The two-day tournament that tees off tomorrow has been organised by the club’s captain, George Mokaya, who is also bidding farewell to members and friends after the completion of his one-year term in office.

Mokaya, who said that the tournament has attracted the largest number of players and sponsors for a weekend corporate in the club’s recent history, assured the players that the par-71 course is in pristine condition.

“This tournament is a tribute to our golfing community’s support and I’m excited to welcome all the top players, including top amateurs, seasoned golfers and corporate players from all the Coast golf clubs and surrounding regions. Get your clubs ready and your swing in rhythm,” said Mokaya.

“Together with members and the board, we have restored the glory of the club that will be rewritten in the history books. In fact, I find myself reflecting on a year that has been nothing short of legendary for the ‘Home of Golf’ at the Coast,” he added.

Men players to watch in the day-long tournament, expected to tee off from 6:40 am, include Salim Taib, Andrew Miheso, Shem Abwoga, Sammy Muraya, Epapra Lagat, Feisal Lasker, Martin Wahome, George Thama, Tirus Munyao and the club’s past chairman, Paul Munyao.

Those who may give the ladies a hard time in the field include Monica Kamundi, Connie Achila, Joan Kimani, Chloe Dhanji and Prisca Jebet.

Last Saturday, the club’s outgoing Lady captain, Susan Mwangi, who handed over the ladies’ office to her vice-captain Gladys Kiprono, held a similar tournament that was won by Nyali Golf and Country Club Lady captain Hilda Mugure.

Next to be held fairways will be the Club Chairman’s (Lawrence Odhiambo) Prize tournament set for next month in March.