It's time to kneel and pray as teams gear up for 2026 Term One Games

Mwiki Secondary school Hockey players in a penalty shootout against Hillcrest International school during Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term 1 games at Nairobi school on Saturday, March 15, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

As curtains rise on the 2026 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One games, the stage is set for fierce faceoffs as teams battle for bragging rights.

With top-notch talent, hunger for glory and in some instances desire to avenge previous defeats, defending champions have undoubtedly been put on notice.

They will go all out as they chase the ultimate prize of a crowning moment in Morogoro, Tanzania, the venue for this year’s Federation of East African Secondary School Sport Associations (FEASSA) games.

Recent editions have proved that there are no underdogs in these games and gone are the days when eventual champions could easily be predicted, for even giants have fallen at the hands of their lowly opponents.

Over the years, Nairobi has been one of the toughest regions to survive in, with most champions exiting the competition at the lower level.

Last year, only Dagoretti High (boys’ basketball) and Dagoretti Mixed (girls’ handball) successfully defended their titles as others were stripped of the crowns.

Former rugby 15s champions Ofafa Jericho will be looking to end their wait to return to the big stage.

The 2023 regional winners and national semi-finalists were overshadowed in 2024 and 2025 and they now have a chance to fight all the way to the regional final and recapture their gong.

Soweto Academy celebrate their win against Parklands Arya during the Nairobi regional Secondary School basketball term One games at The Eastleigh High School. March 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

However, the journey to the top will not be easy for former national and East Africa champions Upper Hill, who will be out to extend their reign, having returned to the big stage last year after bagging the coveted trophies in 2018.

Ofafa coach James Kaili said they are preparing for the season and have played some friendly matches.

“We are training well and also gauging ourselves through a series of friendly matches and I think we will get better as the season progresses. We achieved a lot before and are also looking to return to the top, but above all, we are focusing on having all-around students,” Kaili said.

Hockey will mark the beginning of the season this weekend with Hospital Hill and Mwiki Secondary Schools launching their boys’ and girls’ title defence.

Former boys’ holders Nairobi School will also be seeking to secure their return to the nationals, the same as Upper Hill and Lenana School, who have been in the cold for years.

Mwiki will be keen to ensure they don’t lose their title after a fairly successful 2025 season.