Australia cruise past Ireland at World Cup after skipper Marsh ruled out

Australia's captain Travis Head (centre) celebrates with teammates their win against Ireland during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 11, 2026. [AFP]

A depleted Australia shrugged off the loss of their captain Mitchell Marsh to injury to cruise to a dominant 67-run opening T20 World Cup win over Ireland in Colombo on Wednesday.

Australia made 182-6 after stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat and then bowled Ireland out for 115 at the R. Premadasa stadium.

Josh Inglis was promoted to open in place of Marsh and made 37 off 17 balls, while Marcus Stoinis top scored with 45. Matt Renshaw made 37.

Nathan Ellis, who had been nursing a hamstring injury in the run-up to the tournament, bowled brilliantly to take 4-12 while spinner Adam Zampa took 4-23 as Ireland were dismissed in 16.5 overs.

Ellis's unusual action and clever change of pace made up for the absence of pace spearheads Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood who have both missed the tournament through injury.

"Obviously not having guys like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood is a big blow for us," player of the match Ellis told reporters.

"I don't like to be called the leader of the attack.

"I am just happy being out here playing a World Cup and representing Australia. Glad we started off the competition well and looking forward to a good tournament."

Ellis ripped through Ireland's top order with two wickets in his first over and they were soon 27-4.

A 46-run sixth wicket stand between Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell offered some resistance but they were never in the hunt in the face of some disciplined bowling.

Dockerell scored 41 off 29 balls before being stumped off Zampa.

Marsh was ruled out before the match after being struck in the groin during training on Tuesday.

Australia were quick to call up Steve Smith, who will fly to Sri Lanka on standby in case opener Marsh is unable to take any part in the tournament.

"Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

"He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation.

"His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice."

It is the latest injury blow to hit the Australia squad after leading pace bowlers Cummins and Hazlewood were forced out after failing to recover from injury in time for the month-long tournament.

The in-form Smith, Australia's best player against spin, was controversially omitted from the original squad despite his blistering Big Bash League form this year as an opening batsman.