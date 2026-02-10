Fide master Nyaruai stars as KCB dominate Eldoret Open

Audio By Vocalize

Joyce Nyaruai of Kenya in action during a past game. [File, Standard]

Woman FIDE Master Joyce Nyaruai delivered a perfect performance as KCB Chess Team stamped its authority at the 2026 Eldoret Open Chess Championship Grand Prix held over the weekend at St Luke’s Conference Hall in Uasin Gishu County.

Nyaruai was the star of the tournament, winning all six of her games in the Women’s Category to take the title.

Her calm and confident play saw her finish ahead of Woman Candidate Master Elizabeth Cassidy, who scored five points to place second.

Cassidy, just 14 years old and the defending champion, pushed hard but fell short after losing one game to Nyaruai. KCB’s Shukri Shakira also posted a solid outing, finishing fifth in the same category.

“Eldoret really tested our limits, but it is encouraging to see top players and emerging talents rising to the challenge. I am happy with the win, and our focus now shifts to the next competition,” said Nyaruai after her victory.

KCB’s strong showing from their women players helped the team secure the Best Corporate Club title.

The bankers collected 36 points to finish top, well ahead of Equity Chess Club, which came second after earning five points from six rounds.

KCB Team Manager Isaac Babu praised the team’s effort after successfully defending the title.

“This win was a collective effort from the team, which displayed mixed results in their respective games. I am happy that we have defended this title, and we hope to remain in a better shape even in the league,” he said. In the Open Section, the contest was tight, with six players tied between third and eighth places. KCB’s Irungu Mwangi Brian stood out, finishing second overall with five points out of six.

The section was won by Uganda’s Abdul Shakur of Victoria Chess Club, who took home the top prize.

Before the tournament, KCB players visited Wareng High School in Eldoret, donating chess boards and planting trees as part of the bank’s sustainability drive.