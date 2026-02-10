×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Fide master Nyaruai stars as KCB dominate Eldoret Open

By Washington Onyango | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Joyce Nyaruai of Kenya in action during a past game. [File, Standard]

Woman FIDE Master Joyce Nyaruai delivered a perfect performance as KCB Chess Team stamped its authority at the 2026 Eldoret Open Chess Championship Grand Prix held over the weekend at St Luke’s Conference Hall in Uasin Gishu County.

Nyaruai was the star of the tournament, winning all six of her games in the Women’s Category to take the title.

Her calm and confident play saw her finish ahead of Woman Candidate Master Elizabeth Cassidy, who scored five points to place second.

Cassidy, just 14 years old and the defending champion, pushed hard but fell short after losing one game to Nyaruai. KCB’s Shukri Shakira also posted a solid outing, finishing fifth in the same category.

“Eldoret really tested our limits, but it is encouraging to see top players and emerging talents rising to the challenge. I am happy with the win, and our focus now shifts to the next competition,” said Nyaruai after her victory.

KCB’s strong showing from their women players helped the team secure the Best Corporate Club title.

The bankers collected 36 points to finish top, well ahead of Equity Chess Club, which came second after earning five points from six rounds.

KCB Team Manager Isaac Babu praised the team’s effort after successfully defending the title.

“This win was a collective effort from the team, which displayed mixed results in their respective games. I am happy that we have defended this title, and we hope to remain in a better shape even in the league,” he said. In the Open Section, the contest was tight, with six players tied between third and eighth places. KCB’s Irungu Mwangi Brian stood out, finishing second overall with five points out of six.

The section was won by Uganda’s Abdul Shakur of Victoria Chess Club, who took home the top prize.

Before the tournament, KCB players visited Wareng High School in Eldoret, donating chess boards and planting trees as part of the bank’s sustainability drive.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Woman FIDE Master Joyce Nyaruai KCB Chess Team 2026 Eldoret Open Chess Championship Master Elizabeth Cassidy
.

Latest Stories

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
National
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
By Mutethia Mutiga 2 hrs ago
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
By Joanes Atela 2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
By BBC 2 hrs ago
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved