Blow as Simader abruptly pulls out of Games

Kenya's Sabrina Simader at the Saalbach 2025 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. [AFP]

Kenya will be represented by only Issa Laborde Gachiringi at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy following a late withdrawal of Sabrina Simader. The games kick off today.

Simader told Olympics.com that she was prepared to compete in her second Olympic Games following PyeongChang 2018 after retiring in July, but she has been forced to pull out.

Simader became the first-ever alpine skier to represent Kenya at the Winter Olympics seven years ago, while Gachiringi took part in the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

“Unfortunately, I’m not participating as it was quite a roller coaster the last weeks and months for me, up and down, forward and backward. Yeah, I tried to do a second comeback after retiring in the summer, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out as planned with my NOC,” Simader told Olympics.com.

On the other side, Gachiringi (18-year-old), who was born in L’Alpe d’Huez, a famous French ski resort, and has spent most of his life with skis on his feet, wants to follow in the footsteps of Philip Boit, who was the first Kenyan in history to compete at the 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking ahead of the games, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Shadrack Maluki said, “This achievement reflects deliberate investment in non-traditional sports and a belief that Kenyan talent knows no boundaries, geographical or climatic. Winter sports are now firmly part of Kenya’s Olympic journey.

“Every athlete representing Kenya is supported based on merit, accountability, and available resources. Whether summer or winter sports, the standards remain the same. On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and the people of Kenya, I wish you the very best. Fly the flag high. Make history. We are proud of you.”

While thanking the government for its continued support, Maluki paid a glowing tribute to Kenyan diaspora athletes who prefer to represent Kenya at international events. “Patriotism truly means choosing to carry the Kenyan flag with pride across the world,” he said.