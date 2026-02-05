Vivo Energy Kenya supports Lioness rally team

Lioness rally team founder and driver Lisa Christoffersen (right ), her navigator Christabel Wacuka (left) and Vivo Energy Kenya Marketing Manager Joanne Nyaga (centre) during the Shell Avgas handover ceremony at Wilson Airport, Nairobi, yesterday. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Vivo Energy Kenya yesterday announced their support for Lioness rally team founder and driver Lisa Christoffersen, aka Mama Chui, and her navigator, Christabel Wacuka, ahead of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally slated for March 12-15 in Naivasha.

The leading distributor and marketer of Shell products and services gave the pair three drums of Shell Avgas for use in preparation for the rally.

The handover symbolises more than just a logistical exchange; it is a testament to a partnership and shared values that reflect Vivo Energy Kenya’s bold vision and commitment to pioneering innovation, quality, and reliability in the energy sector.

Speaking during the event, Vivo Energy Kenya Marketing Manager Joanne Nyaga assured the team of their continued support.

“Over the years, Vivo Energy Kenya, through our fuel brands, has been supporting the motorsport sector in the country, and we are delighted to partner with the Lioness rally team. This partnership signifies powerful ambition, teamwork, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated space. We believe in empowering pioneers and supporting initiatives that inspire the next generation of drivers, innovators, and leaders,” said Nyaga.

On her part, Christoffersen thanked the company for the support. “As an all-female rally team, we proudly broke down barriers and created a lasting impact not only within Kenya but also in Africa. This is exactly where we belong and where we will continue to thrive. We are deeply grateful for the remarkable journey of the Lionesses Rally Team thus far, and we especially appreciate this exciting new partnership that propels us forward,” said Christoffersen.