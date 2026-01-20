Juniors put up good show at Nyali and Windsor clubs

Niall Chauhan in action at Nyali Golf Club course on Sunda. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Junior golfers staged brilliant performances during separate tournaments at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa County and Windsor Country Club in Nairobi on Sunday.

The Nyali Junior Golf day tournament organised by the Club Captain Omar Lewa and Lady Captain Hilda Mugure featured both boys and girls from 8 to 18 years old featuring players from all the Coast clubs.

Aryan Joseph stole the show in the boys 14 to 18 years’ age category by registering 96 gross to emerge the overall winner while David Kaguru was the runners up on 100 gross and Mohamed Nurani claimed the third slot with 120 gross.

In the same age group for the girls, it was Angel Wangari who dominated the course with 109 gross to walk home with the top prize.

Athman Hassan carded 120 gross to win the boys 12 to 14 years’ section with Ethan Mundia claiming the runners up spot on 124 gross and taking the third place on 126 gross was Promise Ajello.

The 11 to 12 years old side for girls was won by Nikki Pattni with a score of 102 while Murayo Hersi on 115 gross and Khatija Pasta with 122 gross were the runners up and third placed respectively.

Boys 10 to 12 years old, saw Theuri Waweru teach his colleagues a lesson by carding 93 gross for the top prize, beating Hassan Hamid to the runners’ place by 11 strokes difference as Reyan Pattni claimed third place having brought 119 gross.

The 8 to 10 years boys group who played nine holes, saw Niall Chauhan continue to dominate the age group after claiming the top spot again on 49 gross, as Tirus Kaguta on 50 gross and Jamie Noonan with 55 gross emerged runners up and third respectively.

Avian Klee was the queen of the 8 to 11 years for girls with a score of 53 gross, while Samara Teneva came second on 56 gross and third was Hanna Waither with 64 gross.

Siana Kaur on 75 gross and Benny Salzmann with 47 gross were the girls 8 years and under and boys under 8 years’ winners respectively.

Meanwhile at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, remarkable skill and talent were also marked by juniors in the Inaugural Junior Golf tournament during the historic official launch of the East Africa Junior Golf Rankings.

Hakeem Mutungi of St. Ruth’s School dominated the boys Under-10 category, while Joseph Mwangi and James Munyororo of Marurui Primary claimed the boys Under-18 and Under-14 titles respectively.

Abigael Ayuma, Alex Muraya, Njeri Mwangi, and Zara Mutungi emerged victorious in their respective girls’ and Under-12 divisions, signaling a strong pipeline of young talent.