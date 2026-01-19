Nanu wins Nakuru Captain's 2025 Prize in style

Nanu Hassanali tees off on the par-four 14th hole during Chairman Titus Lusaka 2025 Prize at Nakuru Golf Club, May 24, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The Division One Nanu Hassanali shot a round total of 37 stableford points to emerge as the overall winner of the 2025 Nakuru Captain Michael Mululu prize over the weekend.

Nanu, playing off a handicap of 5, carded the sterling score to lift the Division One title and prevail over a field of 235 golfers who took the fairways to celebrate Mululu's legacy.

The outgoing captain was instrumental in the formation of the Nakuru District League, which saw the participation of neighbouring clubs, including Njoro Country Club and Naivasha Golf Club, among others.

He also oversaw the growth of the junior program, with an increasing number of young players participating and excelling in regional tournaments.

Settling for second place was Nakuru One, John Kamais, playing off a handicap of -1, after returning 35 stableford points, as John Muriithi came in third with a score of 34 stableford points, while playing off a handicap of 9.

Handicap 18, Daniel Maina, led in Division Two with 43 stableford points, ahead of Kiplangat Sang, who had 41 stableford points. Veteran golfer Moses Karuga wound up with a score of 38 stableford points.

In Division Three, Hannington Kirui starred with 34 stableford points. He was followed by Eliud Langat, who carded 34 stableford points.

The Gross prize was won by Luther Kamau, playing off handicap 1, with 30 stableford points.

John Koskei was declared the Senior winner with a score of 34 stableford points, as Jastej Sehmi took home the Junior prize with a score of 30 stableford points.

In the commercials, Peter Gitau won the Nearest to Pin Man contest, while Pauline Muthoni won in the ladies category.

Dennis Kibe outdrove the rest of the field to lift the Longest Drive Men's prize, while Emma Pennington won the Longest Drive Lady title. David Langat won the Straightest Drive prize.

At the Nyali Golf and Country Club, Florence Mugi proved her prowess by chalking 14 differential points to emerge the overall winner of the Lady Captain (Hilda Mugure) prize at the par-71 course on Saturday