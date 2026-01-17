MMUST target first Kenya Cup win in crucial clash against Impala

MMUST RFC captain Veron Kaburu (left) in a past match. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) rugby team will be hunting their first win of the Kenya Cup season when they host Impala RFC at Masinde Muliro University in a crucial lower-table clash today at MMUST Grounds in Kakamega.

The university side has endured a difficult start to the campaign and sits 10th on the standings after three matches without a win.

With the season beginning to take shape, MMUST know that victory against Impala is important if they are to boost their chances of staying in the top tier. They also have a game in hand against Daystar Falcons, a factor that could work in their favour if they start collecting points.

MMUST have lost all their opening three matches, a run that has increased pressure on the young squad.

However, the team remains just outside the relegation zone and understands that one positive result could quickly change their position on the table. Beating Impala would not only end their winless run but also give them belief heading into the next phase of the season.

MMUST coach John Asila says the team has focused on fixing small mistakes as they look to get their campaign going.

“We have looked at the areas where we have been falling short, especially our discipline and decision making,” Asila said.

“The boys are working hard in training, and we believe the results will start coming. This match is very important for us.”

Impala RFC come into the match placed ninth, just above MMUST and outside the relegation zone. The Gazelles have had a challenging start but have managed to stay afloat. They will be keen to use their experience to frustrate the hosts and pick up valuable away points.

Meanwhile, KCB will welcome Kenya Harlequin to the KCB Sports Club.

The bankers return to home ground sitting joint top of the Kenya Cup standings after four rounds of the 2025/2026 season.

KCB are level on 20 points with Kabras RFC and Menengai Oilers, although they sit third on points difference. Despite this, KCB remain firmly in the title race and will be keen to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The clash against Kenya Harlequin comes at a time when KCB are missing several key players who are away on national team duty with Shujaa.

Samuel Asati, George Ooro, Festus Shiasi, Floyd Wabwire and interim head coach Andrew Amonde will not be available, while Vincent Onyala is also sidelined with a knee injury. Even so, the team believes they have enough depth to cope with the absences.

KCB backs coach Jacob Ojoo says the team is well prepared and focused on the task ahead.

“We are going into this fixture with high expectations and confidence that we will emerge victorious as we continue to chase our dream of reclaiming the Kenya Cup title,” said Ojoo.

“So far, we have had a good run in all our matches. In our last game against Nakuru RFC, we started slowly but still managed to win and pick valuable bonus points. That is the standard we are targeting again this weekend.”

KCB captain Oscar Simiyu believes squad depth will play a big role in the coming weeks.

“The depth of our squad is proving very important, especially at a time when some of our first-team players are away,” said Simiyu.

“It gives other players the chance to step up, prove themselves and be ready whenever they are called upon to fight for the badge.”

Elsewhere, Menengai Oilers face Nakuru RFC at the ASK Showground in Nakuru in a Nakuru Derby.

At Ngong Racecourse, Nondescripts will host KU Blak Blad in a clash that could have a bearing on the mid-table standings, with both sides keen to build momentum as the season begins to take shape.