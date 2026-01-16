NCBA Golf Series tees off in style at Karen Country Club

Roy Nichola in action during the NCBA Golf Series tournament at Limuru Golf Club. [File, Standard]

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series officially teed off on Thursday at the Karen Country Club, marking the start of another competitive golfing campaign across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Launched on Thursday, the regional series continues to build on five successful editions that have positioned NCBA as the leading corporate supporter of golf in East Africa.

As part of the launch, NCBA announced the renewal of its partnerships with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), committing over Sh60 million for the 2026 activities.

Under the renewed partnership KGU will receive Sh6 million to support the 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series which teed off yesterday with the NCBA Sigona Bowl at the Sigona Golf Club.

The Junior Golf Foundation will receive Sh12 million to support junior golf events throughout the year, focusing on nurturing young talent and expanding access to the game.

A total of 35 events including 13 main qualifiers, 14 Mugs, and 2 Club Nites will be held in Kenya this year, with Uganda hosting three, Rwanda two, and Tanzania one.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club will host the first leg on January 31, 2026, paving way for the Series to traverse the country and will culminate with the Grand Finale on November 27, 2026, at the Karen Country Club.

The fully-packed calendar will see a total of 166 events held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, an increase from 164 events held in 2025. Of those, 123 will be hosted in Kenya, 35 in Uganda, five in Tanzania, and three in Rwanda.