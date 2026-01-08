Guardiola downbeat about Man City's faltering title bid

Manchester City's French midfielder #10 Rayan Cherki (right) in action during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on January 7, 2026. [AFP]

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City cannot think about catching Arsenal in the Premier League title race after their winless run extended to three matches.

Guardiola's side wasted a chance to put pressure on Arsenal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland drilled in his 150th goal for City with a penalty late in the first half, but the Norway striker was guilty of several misses, with Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki also squandering opportunities.

Hampered by injuries to several defenders, City cracked in the second half as Kaoru Mitoma's first goal since September dealt a huge blow to their title hopes.

Second-placed City are five points behind leaders Arsenal, who can extend the gap to eight points if they beat Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

"Of course if you don't win games we cannot think about these things," Guardiola said when asked if City were still in the title hunt.

Guardiola bemoaned City's wasted chances as Brighton joined Chelsea and Sunderland in successfully frustrating the Spaniard over the last three matches.

"The result is the result. I'm not a person who believes what we have done isn't fair. One point for them, one point for us. That is what it is," he said.

"I love a lot the way we played, we did many good things, but we don't score goals. There are too many clear chances.

"It is not just one or two players, it is all the players up front who create a lot. Unfortunately we couldn't score and scoring goals is part of the job.

"That is the reason why we could not win the games."

Guardiola was booked during the game for his angry reaction when the penalty decision initially went against City.

The spot-kick, for a foul on Jeremy Doku by Diego Gomez, was only awarded following a VAR review.

Guardiola, who argued with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on the touchline during the penalty controversy, said: "I was complaining, why it was no penalty. And I was right."

Hurzeler played down the incident, saying: "I think when it's a tight game it's always emotional and everyone shares their opinion. That's football.

"I have huge respect for everyone from City and everyone from the staff. Emotions are part of the football game so everything is fine."

City are poised to sign Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth this week after reportedly meeting his £65 million ($87 million) release clause.

Guardiola refused to confirm the deal, which will add a much-needed threat to City's inconsistent attack.

"I don't know. I don't know what is going to happen in the transfer window," he said.