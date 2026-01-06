Gor Mahia eye top spot after AFC Leopards slip

Kakamega Homeboyz's Oliver Machaka and Gor Mahia's Ben Stanley Omondi during SportPesa Premier League at Moi International sports center, on December 17, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be seeking to move two points clear at the top of the SportPesa Premier League when they face off against bottom placed Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Stadium from 4pm on Tuesday.

K’Ogalo currently sit fourth with 23 points same as Shabana but with a superior goal difference, a point behind joint leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards and Tusker tied on 24 points.

Gor who have played 12 matches will be keen to move top with 26 points by edging out Sharks who have only one win in their last 10 matches.

The win will boost K’Ogalo who are also waiting on the verdict from the Football Kenya Federation following the abandoned round 13 match against Nairobi United at Dandora Stadium due to crowd trouble.

In 17 meetings, Gor has lost only thrice to Sharks, with their last defeat coming in 2021. They have won their last five meetings with Sharks who with their current struggles are expected to suffer again.

Gor must also take advantage on Leopards and Shabana slips over the weekend when the two contenders lost their respective matches against Homeboyz and Nairobi United.

In Kakamega, Henry Omollo emerged the hero of the day when his early strike helped Homeboyz silence Leopards 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium, as the hosts went home with three points and the Ingo Derby bragging rights.

Leopards would have moved four points clear at the top with a win but Homeboyz who have not lost to Ingwe since 2023 maintained their dominance over Fred Ambani’s outfit.

In Kisii, Duncan Omalla scored a brace as Nairobi United silenced a fully packed Gusii Stadium following their 3-1 win over Shabana.

The Glamour Boys had painted Gusii Stadium red and white, with only a handful of loyal green and yellow Naibois fans spotted in the stands.

Despite the defining sounds of the Shabana faithful’s, the newbies who were meeting the Kisii outfit for the first time emerged victorious with Nigerian international Michael Karamor striking the other goal.

The win lifted Naibois to ninth with 19 points but with four games in hand. Nairobi United are representing Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup, the second tier continental football competition that sees them miss local action time to time.

On Wednesday at Nyayo Stadium Nairobi United face AFC Leopards in one of the rescheduled matches.

Ingwe will be seeking redemption while Naibois will be keen to build on the win against Shabana.