With Standard Group PLC on board, it's now time to rave off

Lioness Rally Lisa Christoffersen and her navigator Christabel Wacuka during the launch of Standard Group Media's sponsorship for their Lioness Rally Team for 2026 calendar in Nairobi, on January 3, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC has thrown its weight behind women in motorsport after announcing a sponsorship partnership with Kenya’s all-women Lioness Rally Team for the 2026 calendar.

This move expected to boost female participation, visibility and grassroots growth in rallying.

The partnership was unveiled yesterday at the Standard Group PLC offices, along Mombasa Road, bringing together Lioness Rally co-founder and lead driver Lisa Christoffersen, popularly known as “Mama Chui”, and her co-driver Christabel Wacuka.

The deal will see the media house support the team across its competitive and community initiatives, starting with a special women-only rally drive dubbed “Heels on Wheels.”

The “Heels on Wheels” drive is scheduled for March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The fun rally will flag off at the Karen Blixen Museum, make pit stops at selected venues including Swaddle and Boot Restaurant, pass through Ngong Racecourse, and end with a grand finale in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

The event is designed to celebrate joy, sisterhood and purpose, while encouraging women to take charge, get behind the wheel and enjoy motorsport in a safe and exciting environment.

Speaking during the sponsorship deal, Christoffersen said the Lioness Rally journey began in June 2022 at the Kasarani Super Special Stage, where eight female drivers and eight female navigators came together for what she described as a bold and patriotic step in a male-dominated sport.

She noted that the idea was born out of the desire to create a unique space for women to navigate and compete in motorsport, something that had rarely been done before in Kenya.

“This was about opening doors for women. We wanted to show that women can drive, navigate and organise in motorsport just as well as anyone else,” said Christoffersen.

“Less than 70 days from now, we will be participating in the WRC Safari Rally, and we are still looking for sponsorship ahead of that major event.”

The Lioness Rally Team is set to compete in the 2026 WRC Safari Rally, which will be held in Naivasha from March 12-15.

Christabel Wacuka said the Standard Group partnership comes at a crucial time, providing support, visibility and alignment.

Wacuka, who first joined motorsport in an officiating role before transitioning into rallying, recalled her first rally experience in 2022 at Kasarani.

Beyond competition, the Lioness Rally Team is focused on grassroots development and community engagement.

The team plans to launch Lioness Safari Clubs aimed at training and mentoring young women interested in motorsport.