Kahuria retains Royal Spring title for the second year

It was not easy, but he did it despite facing stiff opposition from experienced opponents.

Geoffrey Kahuria retained the Royal Spring Darts Championships for the second year on the trot at an event that was in its second edition.

He defeated Simon Kariuki 9-4 in the best-of-nine in the two-day competition that attracted players from all over the country.

“This competition was tough but regular practice is what led me to this victory. And time management is another answer to it after long hours of training sessions,” he told Standard Sports.

Asked if he would avail himself for the third edition on the event, he said; “Why not? If all goes well, we’ll be there next year, God Willing.”

As a result, Kahuria pocketed Sh30,000 prize money for emerging the top winner at an event that awarded the 32 top finishers in the two-day competition.

Chief Coordinator Benson Mwangi Wangai said economic constraints forced him to cut down on the prize money for different winners but all that will change once more sponsors come on board.

“We expect more sponsors to come in the third edition next year when we intend to invite more players even from the regional countries,” he added.

The event saw Pauline Ndung’u scoop the ladies’ title.