The Standard

PHOTOS: Gideon steers Play With Fitness to victory at Manyatta Polo Club

By Ben Ahenda | Dec. 5, 2025
‎Gideon Moi ( in Red helmet)of Play With Fitness battles for the ball against a Johnny Walker player during the Kesier Trophy polo match at the Manyatta Polo Club in Nakuru. The club is this weekend hosting both the Moi Cup and the Martin Kesier Trophy, alongside the Junior and Junior-Junior tournaments, with the events set to conclude on Sunday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Gideon Moi steered Play With Fitness to a 4-1 victory over Johnny Walker in the Martin Kesier Trophy at Manyatta Polo Club on Friday afternoon.

Gideon, who was in a class of his own, scored two goals and contributed assists to the other two, spread across the two chukkas in the Second Division tournament of the Moi Cup.

He scored the two goals within the first two chukkas in a very fast match that saw players constantly exchanging their ponies owing to the hot weather conditions.

‎Gideon Moi ( in Red helmet)of Play With Fitness battles for the ball against a Johnny Walker player during the Kesier Trophy polo match at the Manyatta Polo Club in Nakuru. The club is this weekend hosting both the Moi Cup and the Martin Kesier Trophy, alongside the Junior and Junior-Junior tournaments, with the events set to conclude on Sunday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Pete Griffiths, whose immense support for Play With Fitness was evident, also scored, while Tom Manson managed the other after a perfect assist from Natalie Yanda.

Gideon said it was good to be back on the pitch after a long lay-off.

"I'm happy to be back but with a bang. It's good to be back and with a formidable win," Gideon told Standard Sports.

Johnnie Walker, whose team comprised Lekishon, Rowena Stichbury, Emily Stonewigg and Charlotte Manson, played their hearts out but could only manage a goal that came in the third chukka. It was scored by Stichbury.

 Gideon Moi’s Play With Fitness beat Johnny Walker 4–1 in their opening match before edging out Sanlam 3–2 in a tightly contested final game. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Three teams are taking part in the Second Division tournament—the third being Sanlam, besides Johnnie Walker and Play With Fitness.

Jack Ole Toto scored Sanlam's four goals—three in the first chukka and one in the second—in their 4-3 win over Johnnie Walker in the latter's second match. Charlotte Manson scored a hat-trick for Johnnie Walker.

The event enters the second day on Saturday. 

