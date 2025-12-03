Nakuru swimmers eye glory in Mombasa gala

School teams compete throughout the Minnows Swimming Championships organized by Nairobi County Swimming Association at Kiota School, Nairobi, on Nov 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nakuru County will leave nothing to chance as they seek to triumph in the Open Swimming championships in Nyali this morning.

They include five girls and five boys who are Grace Luisa, Serena Imani, Natasha Wambui, Martha Wangari and Stephanie Mugo.

The male swimmers are Dylan Gakumbi, Jan Kitavi, Jay Kitavi, Luke Wagura and Timon Mugo.

Part of this team is already in Mombasa ready for the Open Swimming with Mugo siblings of Stephanie and Timona and Kitavi siblings of Jay and Jan ready for it today.

The quartet will also feature in other categories of the swimming championships. Nakuru County Competitions Secretary Buka Otieno said his players are well prepared for it following weeks of intensive trainings with their respective coaches and the county’s technical team.

“We are well prepared for it and determined to have a number of our swimmers get selected into the national team in this event that’s equally one of the selection trials for different national teams for different international assignments next year,” Otieno told Standard Sports.

There are a number of international events lined up next year, which include Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

He said their main interest is to have a number of his swimmers get selected into all national teams that are set to take part in different international assignments next year.

“That’s our agenda. We have able swimmers whose timings qualify them to be selected into short and long course national teams. Therefore, our expectations are good,” added Otieno.