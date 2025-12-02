Kenya's para swimmers dive into Commonwealth dreams at Kasarani trials

Consolata Ngahu in action [Frankline Kipruto, Standard]

‎Kenya’s para swimming team took a major step toward next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia as national trials were held at the Kasarani Aquatic Centre, marking the country’s return to international para swimming after a nine-year break.

‎More than 26 athletes gathered at the Kasarani Aquatic Centre for the Kenya National Paralympic Committee trials, where four swimmers from different categories will be selected to represent the country at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

‎Among them was Duncan Nzori Salago, competing in the S9 category. Duncan impressed in the 50-meter backstroke and expressed his readiness to also swim in the 50 and 100-meter backstroke races. “I’m preparing well, and I believe I will do even better in Australia,” he said.

‎In the women’s category, Consolata Ngahu competed in the 50-meter backstroke and breaststroke. She said she has trained with full dedication and urged the government to support para athletes even more.

‎From Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Abdulaziz Bakari, also in the S9 category, thanked his sponsors for helping him reach the trials. He said he is targeting a trophy and asked the government for support with swimming gear. He noted that changing weather extreme heat and cold remains a small challenge.

‎National para swimming coach Jennifer Kamande said the trials are historic, being the first national para swimming event in nine years. She explained that athletes were drawn from categories S7, S8, and S9, competing in freestyle, backstroke, and breaststroke. She welcomed more young people with disabilities to join the sport, promising to train them.

‎Jane Ndenga, a member of the Paralympic committee, confirmed that by February, the selected team will be ready. She thanked the government for supporting the event and said trials included teams like KPA and others from schools and counties.