×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Odemba sounds war cry as her battalion prepares for African Cup of Nations duty

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Dec. 2, 2025
Harambee Starlets coach Beldin Odemba reacts in a past match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With less than four months to go before the kick-off the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets have embarked on their preparations for their return to the continental stage.

Their first stop was in Blida, Algeria for two international friendly matches against their hosts who are also getting ready for the African challenge.

Starlets registered mixed results, falling 1-2 in their first encounter, then holding the top ranked nation to a 1-1 draw in the second duel played on Sunday at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium.

In both matches, Starlets scored first through prolific striker Mwanahalima Adam, who was also instrumental in Kenya’s qualification to the 2016 and 2026 Wafcon.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Adam, a 2016 Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Most Promising Girl of the Year awardee has lived up to expectations and is the core of the women’s national team.

In a bid to build a formidable squad that will challenge for continental bragging rights in Morocco next year, Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba selected a mix of experienced as well as young players.

Odemba has been intentional in her decisions, clearly stating that she is looking for continuity and building a team for the future.  

Speaking after their draw, Odemba highlighted the importance of the friendly matches saying they are key to exposing areas that they need to improve on.

“We were hoping for a win, but this shows us that there are some things we still need to work on especially on mental toughness, mental preparation, concentration especially in the dying minutes and immediately we score,” Odemba said.

She noted that it was good that Starlets scored in both matches despite the outcome, underscoring that they had gained some invaluable lessons.

“It’s a good lesson for us as the national team in this preparation towards Wafcon, we now know what to do and the caliber of players we are going to meet. We know what to work on, we are hoping for better preparations and also hope that the government and federation will support us fully to prepare in time and to prepare well,” she concluded.  

Starlets’ goalkeeper Lilian Awuor exuded confidence saying that the gap between them and their opponents is not very wide and they just need to improve," said Awuor.

Starlets will be making their second Wafcon appearance after a long 10-year wait. They are also determined to qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup set for Brazil.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

African Cup of Nations 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup Harambee Starlets Harambee Starlets Wafcon Return
.

Latest Stories

Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Report: Most Kenyans worried about own economic future
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Sinister use of road guard rails apart from safety
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of draft local content law
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
By Biketi Kikechi 1 hr ago
Village tyrants: Ruto order sees the return of dreaded chiefs
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
By Mike Kihaki and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
KICD raises alarm over fake Grade 10 material flooding the market
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Rising abuse of women, children emerges as biggest security threat
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mother turns to DNA test in search for KDF son missing for 19 years
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved