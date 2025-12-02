Odemba sounds war cry as her battalion prepares for African Cup of Nations duty

Harambee Starlets coach Beldin Odemba reacts in a past match at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

With less than four months to go before the kick-off the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets have embarked on their preparations for their return to the continental stage.

Their first stop was in Blida, Algeria for two international friendly matches against their hosts who are also getting ready for the African challenge.

Starlets registered mixed results, falling 1-2 in their first encounter, then holding the top ranked nation to a 1-1 draw in the second duel played on Sunday at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium.

In both matches, Starlets scored first through prolific striker Mwanahalima Adam, who was also instrumental in Kenya’s qualification to the 2016 and 2026 Wafcon.

Adam, a 2016 Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Most Promising Girl of the Year awardee has lived up to expectations and is the core of the women’s national team.

In a bid to build a formidable squad that will challenge for continental bragging rights in Morocco next year, Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba selected a mix of experienced as well as young players.

Odemba has been intentional in her decisions, clearly stating that she is looking for continuity and building a team for the future.

Speaking after their draw, Odemba highlighted the importance of the friendly matches saying they are key to exposing areas that they need to improve on.

“We were hoping for a win, but this shows us that there are some things we still need to work on especially on mental toughness, mental preparation, concentration especially in the dying minutes and immediately we score,” Odemba said.

She noted that it was good that Starlets scored in both matches despite the outcome, underscoring that they had gained some invaluable lessons.

“It’s a good lesson for us as the national team in this preparation towards Wafcon, we now know what to do and the caliber of players we are going to meet. We know what to work on, we are hoping for better preparations and also hope that the government and federation will support us fully to prepare in time and to prepare well,” she concluded.

Starlets’ goalkeeper Lilian Awuor exuded confidence saying that the gap between them and their opponents is not very wide and they just need to improve," said Awuor.

Starlets will be making their second Wafcon appearance after a long 10-year wait. They are also determined to qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup set for Brazil.