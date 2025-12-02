Nairobi United's dream run turns into tough lessons

Nairobi United's Michael Karamor (center) with his teammates celebrate after scoring a goal against Kariobangi Sharks in their SportPesa Premier League at Dandora Stadium, November 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Nairobi United’s fairy-tale rise to continental football has taken a harsh turn after the National Super League and FKF Cup champions opened their CAF Confederation Cup Group B campaign with back-to-back losses.

The newcomers, who shocked Africa in October by eliminating Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel to reach the group stage for the first time, are now discovering just how demanding the competition can be.

Placed in a group with some of the continent’s most established sides, Naibois have found themselves struggling to match the experience and physical maturity of their opponents.

Their introduction to the group stage began with a tough 3-0 loss to Moroccan powerhouse Wydad, followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to AS Maniema Union of DR Congo last weekend. The two results leave them bottom of Group B with no points after two games.

For a team that only months ago was battling in the second tier and celebrating its maiden FKF Cup title, the pace of their rise has been remarkable.

Their cup victory over 21-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia earned them the ticket to continental football, while topping the NSL secured their promotion to the SportPesa Premier League.

This year alone, they have broken barriers many thought impossible for a team so young and with such limited top-flight experience.

But now, in the Confederation Cup group stage, reality has set in. United coach Salim Ali admitted that Maniema’s experience was the biggest difference in their second match, where his young side struggled to create real chances.

“We lacked the experience needed at this level,” Ali said after the loss in DR Congo.

“Maniema have been in this competition before, and they knew how to manage the game. My players are young, they are learning, and these matches are teaching us a lot. We will look to strengthen the squad in the January window so that we can compete better.”

Ali’s words underline the huge leap Nairobi United have taken this season. From the second tier to the Premier League and now to Africa’s big stage, the team has moved faster than its squad depth and experience can fully support.

Striker Shami Mwanyi, one of the key players behind their promotion and cup triumph, believes they still have a chance to turn things around with four group games left.

“We know it has been tough, but we are not giving up,” said Mwanyi. “We have learned a lot from the two matches. We now understand the level we must reach. Our plan is to fight in every remaining game, take our chances, and try to get the points we need. It is not over.”

The next four matches will test not only their talent but also their resilience.