Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics: Out goes Kibai, in comes Kahinga

Deaflympics men's 1500m champion Ian Wambui Kahinga stop his watch at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Friday, Sept 12, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After a fierce debate and a long search for replacement of Kenya’s most decorated Deaflympian Simon Kibai Cherono, finally the nation has landed on one; the most flawless, magnificent and efficient Ian Wambui Kahinga.

Kahinga rose to the coveted throne on Monday in style by flooring a large field of 17 cutthroat competitors, pinning his arch rival James Mwanza Musembi down and shattering two men’s 5000m global accolades - the Deaflympics and the World championships records- at the ongoing Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics in Japan.

The feat was received by the capacity crowd that had thronged the scenic Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium with cheers and ululations, as Kahinga breezed to win in 13:52.83 and lower the long standing Cherono’s men’s 5000m standing records of 12 years.

The spectators roared in applause as the stadium announcer made known to the sporting cathedral of the newly minted World and Deaflympic records.

The victory was profound, it came with icing on the cake- a clean sweep for Kenya in the category, with Musembi bagging silver in 14:15.28 as Nelson Kipkorir Rotich settled for bronze in 14:43.35.

“I have been training for this achievement since day one when I left the 24th edition of this championship in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, in 2022,” Kahinga said.

“I curved my body on the rugged terrains of Mai Mahiu, and it adapted to shape. I mastered instructions from my coaches and set my mind to blow up the records when I landed in Japan. I’m so happy. I feel excited and motivated to blow up as many records as I can from now onwards,” Kahinga, who was still energised after the race, told Standard Sports.

“I was expecting this victory, because I knew my chances of shattering the record were very high. I trained hard, improved on my speed, mastered my skills to make the race easy,” he added.

Kahinga’s victory came a few minutes after Viola Jelimo had powered to the finish line to bag bronze for Kenya in 17:26.83, in the women’s 5000m final where she was edged by Esteves Mira of Portugal and Emilyevna Iuliia of Russia.

For breaking the record, Kahinga will be awarded Sh5 million by the Kenyan government. He will also get Sh3 million for the gold medal in the category. He will be paid another Sh3 million for winning gold in men’s 10000m on Monday the other week. His total pay cheque will be Sh11 million.

Kahinga is grateful for his fierce rivalry with Musembi, which he said helped him push to win the hotly contested race.

“Yes, I thought Musembi was going to defeat me, so I kept him in check. I decided to burn him out on the third lap, after which I never looked back,” he said.