Kenya ready to host World Under-21 Taekwondo championships

It’s all systems go as the Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) welcomes the world to the World Under-21 Taekwondo championships to be held in Nairobi later in the year.

The global event will bring together over 140 countries with 80 already confirmed their participation.

KTF through the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports unveiled a strong national team comprising eight boys and eight girls. The event will be held under the championship’s carbon-neutral theme, “Taekwondo values for Climate Action.”

The championships will bring together over 1,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from about 140 countries including South Korea, Russia, Israel, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, cementing Kenya’s reputation as one of Africa’s most capable hosts for major sporting events.

KTF president Major (Rtd) Suleiman Sumba highlighted Kenya’s organisational, technical, and infrastructural readiness following a successful inspection and endorsement by World Taekwondo officials.

He noted that Kenya is not only ready to host the world but also to showcase how sport can be a force for sustainability in line with the government’s greening agenda which aims to plant 15 billion trees by 2032.

“Kenya is ready. Our athletes, venues, and support systems have all met international benchmarks. Hosting the world under the theme ‘Taekwondo Values For Climate Action’ demonstrates that sport can be a catalyst for both human excellence and environmental consciousness," Sumba said.

He further revealed that Kenya’s 16-member squad is already in a high-performance residential training camp, gearing up for the African Series Championships in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where they will compete from today as part of their final preparations ahead of the World Championships.

“Our team is in top shape and ready to make Kenya proud in the Abidjan event which will sharpen their competitive edge as they prepare to defend home ground,” he added.

Ministry’s Principal Sports Officer Jackson Munywoki hailed KTF’s leadership and praised the integration of sustainability into the competition’s design and reiterated the government’s commitment to fully supporting the championship.

“This championship exemplifies Kenya’s growing stature in global sport management; It underscores the government’s commitment to positioning sport as a vehicle for youth development, economic growth, and environmental stewardship,” Munywoki said.