Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 World Cup 'definitely' his last

By AFP | Nov. 11, 2025
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Hungary during their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Lisbon on October 14, 2025. [AFP]

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday said next year's World Cup would be his last as he winds down one of the all-time great careers.

The 40-year-old forward, with more than 950 club and international goals, also said he would retire from football in "one or two years".

"Definitely, yes," he told a Saudi forum by video link, when asked if 2026 would be his final World Cup. "I'm gonna be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment."

Ronaldo, who began a lucrative stint at Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in 2023, also elaborated on comments last week when he said he would retire "soon".

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years I'll still be at the game," he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is hoping to play at a sixth World Cup next year. He came closest to lifting the trophy on debut in 2006, when Portugal lost to France in the semi-finals.

Portugal have yet to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but can secure their spot if they beat Ireland on Thursday.

Last month, Ronaldo became the top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history when he netted twice against Hungary to reach 41 goals, overtaking retired Guatemalan international Carlos Ruiz's 39.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is also the all-time leading international goalscorer with 143 strikes.

During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Ronaldo opened up further about the realities of his looming retirement.

"It will be difficult? Yes. Probably will cry, yes. I'm an open person. It will be very, very difficult, yes," he said.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for a second time in late 2022, a move that heralded a influx of late-career stars to the oil-rich kingdom.

Ronaldo initially signed for 200 million euros a year, according to a source close to Al Nassr at the time, and inked a two-year contract extension in June.

Last month, he was named by Bloomberg as the sport's first billionaire, and topped the Forbes list of highest-paid footballers for the sixth time in a decade.

With on-and off-field earnings of an estimated $280 million, Ronaldo will earn more than double that of second-placed rival Lionel Messi during the upcoming season, according to Forbes.

Saudi Arabia, which is spending big on sports and entertainment as part of its economic diversification plan, was named as host of the 2034 World Cup last December.

