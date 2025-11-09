Ingwe's unbeaten run halted, Naibois cruise past Sharks

Nairobi United striker Michael Karamor (left) celebrates his goal against Kariobangi Sharks during their SportPesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium, Nairobi, on November 8, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards' unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday after being stunned by Mara Sugar, who registered their first win over Ingwe after a 2-0 victory in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County.

Dennis Cheruiyot came off the bench to score a late brace that lifted Mara Sugar out of the relegation zone to eighth in the standings with 10 points.

Ingwe had not lost to the sugarmen from their only past two meetings played last season, where Mara held Leopards to a 1-1 draw in the first leg before losing 2-1 in the second leg.

Tables turned, however, in Awendo when Cheruiyot denied Leopards a chance to flirt with the top spot for at least 24 hours when he scored late.

In the 87th minute, Jimmy Owili delivered a pinpoint free-kick from the left wing that was met by a charging Cheruiyot, who beat a helpless Humphrey Katasi in goal as the millers took a late 1-0 lead.

Deep in added time, Cheruiyot sealed the win for Mara Sugar with a low left-foot shot past a diving Katasi after taking advantage of a defensive lapse by the Leopards backline that saw the hosts pick up a surprise 2-0 win.

Ingwe dropped to fourth after the defeat, while newbies Nairobi United jumped to third in the standings after thrashing Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in a six-goal thriller match at Dandora Stadium.

Ironically, it was Sharks who took the lead in the match after Frankline Omollo scored in the opening minute of the match.

Nigerian international and former Kakamega Homeboyz and Kisumu All Stars striker Michael Karamor drew the match level in the 10th minute before Lesley Owino handed Naibois the lead four minutes past the half-hour mark.

Three minutes to halftime, Enoch Machaka made it 3-1 to Naibois, who took a two-goal advantage to the breather.

In the final half, Karamor bagged his brace and Naibois’ fourth at the hour mark before former KSSSA National football boys’ champions with Highway High School Humphrey Aroko pulled a goal back for Sharks for 4-2.

Sharks dropped deep into the relegation zone after the defeat, sitting second last with six points, two ahead of bottom-placed APS Bomet.

Action resumes today with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia upbeat about stopping defending champions Kenya Police at Nyayo Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gor assistant coach Kobi Bismark-Mensah said they are well aware of Police's playing style, and they must be clinical to win.

“We have done very well in our last few games, and we have prepared well this week for the match. Last season is gone, and we do not expect the same outcomes witnessed last season.

“We have different management now just as Police, and what we need to do is play our style, take our chances,” said the Ghanaian

Gor Mahia, second with 13 points from six games, will be keen to move top spot depending on today’s results pitting leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who hosts Murang’a Seal at Bukhungu Stadium. Homeboyz lead the table with 14 points from seven matches and will aim to maintain their momentum.

Kenya Police, eighth with eight points but having played only four games, have struggled for consistency this term but remain a formidable opponent. A win here would revive their title defence hopes.

Elsewhere, Bandari will host KCB at the KPA Sports Club in Mombasa. Ulinzi Stars will take on Shabana in Nakuru, with both teams level on six and eight points, respectively, while APS Bomet host Mathare United in Kericho in a battle between two sides desperate to climb out of the relegation zone.