Greensteds and Taitan Club shine in first Nakuru meet

By Ben Ahenda | Nov. 3, 2025

 

. It's survival for the fittest as swimmers struggled to reach the finish end in the boys 50metres freestyle at the Nakuru County Aquatic Swimming Championships at Greensteds International School on November 1, 2025. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Greensteds International School and Taitan Swimming Club are the inaugural Nakuru County Aquatic Championships.

They achieved the feat after winning the female and male categories respectively of the event at Greensteds International School (GIS) over the weekend.

Serena Imani of Mustard Seed International School being a trophy after emerged the top swimmer in the 14/15 year categories of female swimming at Nakuru County Aquatic Swimming Championships at Greensteds International School on November 1, 2025. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

In the female’s event, GIS won the title with 18 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals for a total of 32 in the one-day event.

Mustard Seed International School (MSIS) were second with 13 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals for a total of 27, ahead of Aquatic Gliders Swimming Club (AGSC)’s 12 gold, six silver and eight bronze (26).

Jeremy Muiruri of Titan Swimming Club receives his trophy after he emerged the top swimmer in the Under 7 years old bracket during Nakuru County Aquatic Swimming Championships at Greensteds International School on November 1, 2025. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Aqua Elite Swimming Academy (AESA) had seven gold medals and one silver, Taitan Swimming Club (TSC) had three gold, five silver and five bronze (13) medals and Eastmore Model Academy’s one gold and silver medals.

Taitan Swimming Club (TSC) made a comeback in the male’s category to emerge victorious with 17 gold, 15 silver and two bronze for 34 medals ahead of Aqua Gliders Swimming Club (AGSC)’s 14 gold and two silver medals.

Swimmers jumped into the water during the Nakuru County Aquatic Swimming Championships at Greensteds International School on November 1, 2025. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Greensteds were third with 11 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, followed by MSIS’s 10 gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Goldenbill Swimming Club had four gold, two silver and two bronze, Nakuru Athletic Swimming Club one gold, a silver and two bronze medals. 

