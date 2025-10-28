×
The Standard

Kenyan trio nominated for 2025 out of stadium award

By Stephen Rutto | Oct. 28, 2025
Women's marathon gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir. [Courtesy/AFP]

Three Kenyan stars have been nominated for this year’s World Athletics Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year award.

The global governing body yesterday nominated world champion Peres Jepchirchir, 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich and London Marathon winner Sabastian Sawe for the prestigious award.

Jepchirchir stormed to a stunning victory in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo after edging Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa (who is also nominated) for the gold medal on day two at the global showpiece.

It was only a day after double Olympic and World Champion Beatrice Chebet opened the medal account with gold, when Jepchirchir followed it with the historic victory, which has now earned her a nomination for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year award.

Ngetich was nominated just hours after setting a world lead of 1:03:08 at the Valencia half marathon on Sunday. The road and track star was unsuccessful in her campaign for a 10,000m medal at the Tokyo World Championships in September but threatened the world record held by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey at the Sunday race. She eventually fell short by 16 seconds.

World Athletics said in an announcement yesterday that Ngetich was also nominated for setting a new 10km women-only world record in April.

The Standard
