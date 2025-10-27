×
Historic win as Kenya claims two gold medals in Para-Badminton debut

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 27, 2025
Kenya Air Para-Badminton national team celebrates after their win against Turkey. (Shadrack Andenga, File)

Kenya’s para-badminton squad made history at the World Ability Sports Beach Games in Pompei Beach, Mersin, Turkey, clinching gold in both the Mixed Triples and the Mixed Triples Relays on Friday.

Speaking moments after the final whistle, team captain Newton Gatobu expressed evident pride and called for long-term support. He urged federation leaders and government authorities to invest in infrastructure that can sustain and grow the sport back home.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to train. This game is new to us, and look, we have won a world championship. Turkey and Bahrain have youngsters, 13, 14, and even 16 years old, developed in their national programmes. If Kenya can emulate that, the sport in general will have a future back home,” Gatobu said, elated by the result but focused on development beyond the victory.

Kenya’s tactician John Mburu led Kenya A to victory in the Mixed Triples final, with Patrick Mwema, Benson Nduva, and Mary Nduku starting the proceedings. They faced Turkey’s second side, which featured Burak May, Mustafa Tugra Nur, Tugje Celik, and substitute Elif Dokuzluoglu, ultimately winning 3-1 and securing Kenya’s first-ever gold on the world stage in this discipline.

After a short recovery by the Mediterranean, the team returned for the Mixed Triples Relays, a broader test of coordination and endurance on the sand. Kenya 1’s line-up of Mary Nduku, Patrick Mwema, and Caleb Omollo took the opening, while Benson Nduva, Elizabeth Nabwire, and Nicholas Keiyo brought energy from the bench. Turkey’s line-up, led by Hüseyin Sagın, Halime Yildiz, Ilker Tuzcu, Nazli Akpinar, and Fuhat Soruklu, offered stern competition.

The match remained tightly contested as both teams reached the midway milestone at 30 points. Kenya seized the initiative as the clock advanced towards the 60-point finish, with Nabwire, Nduva, and Omollo steering the late stages.

Nabwire played a pivotal role in coordinating the defence and transition, allowing Nduva to execute key attacks. Omollo’s precision and Nabwire’s centre control culminated in the decisive final scoring sequence, sealing a 60-54 victory for Kenya.

The squad is now set to return home in the early hours of Monday, with preparations already shifting towards the Africa and World Para-Badminton Championships in 2026.

