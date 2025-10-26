Shell Autocross sparks a new era for Kenyan motorsport

Amaan Ganatra in past autocross action. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s grassroots motorsport is back on track thanks to the 2025 Shell Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship, now run by the 254 Motorsports Club.

After years of declining entries and fading fan interest, the championship has returned stronger, louder, and more exciting than before.

The sport had struggled between 2023 and 2024, with events pulling barely 20 cars. But this year, the story has changed. Participation has almost doubled, with some competitions attracting up to 47 drivers. Fans are also returning in big numbers to cheer on the action.

According to 254 Motorsports Club chairman Sushil Gohil, the revival did not happen by chance.

“We started by listening,” he said.

“Drivers were bored with the same venues and tired of high costs. We had to give them variety and value for money.”

That new plan included fresh venues such as Kikuyu’s new “Twisty 2” track, alongside Kasarani and Stoni Athi. The season will conclude at Suguroi Motor and Leisure City in November. The events now include longer Autocross Plus stages stretching up to 30 kilometres, giving drivers a taste of real rallying.

“The goal was seat time,” Gohil explained.

“Each event now covers up to 150 kilometres but the entry fee remains just Sh8,000. We even granted free entries for drivers under 18 in two rounds.”

Corporate support has also played a major role in the comeback. Vivo Energy Kenya, through Shell V-Power, stepped in as the main sponsor, bringing visibility and confidence back to the sport.

“We saw a professional, inclusive vision focused on true grassroots development,” said Vivo Energy’s Commercial Director, Mark Senteu.

“This partnership is about passion and performance.”

The renewed energy has attracted other top brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Red Bull, and CFAO Mobility, who are all considering extending their involvement into 2026.

Most exciting of all is the rise of young talent.

So far, 22 drivers under 18 have competed this season, including 14 first-timers and three female racers.

Motorsport families are also handing over the wheel to the next generation, with children of rally greats like Charles Hinga and Jaspreet “Jassi” Chatthe taking part. The likes of Neel Gohil, Amaan Ganatra, Cheche Ababu, Eann Bengi, Karamveer Ruprai and Allan Bengi all under 18, have become familiar faces in the sport.