Kenya remains in pole position ahead of the final ECAACT challenge

By Mose Sammy | Oct. 24, 2025

Joyce Njuguini (left), Kanana Muthomi and Mercy Nyanchama celebrate after leading the second round of ECAACT at Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha, on October 23, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya refused to yield its ground, maintaining a six-stroke lead after the second round of the East and Central All-Africa Championship Trophy (ECAACT) at the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort on Thursday.

However, the hosts cannot afford to be complacent on the eve of the final round, as the resilient Reunion team mounted a serious threat.

Kenya finished the second day with a total score of 292 (151, 141), holding off Reunion's charge at 298 (152, 146).

The Kenyan team, showing notable improvement and a closer adherence to their strategy, saw Joyce Njuguini and Kanana Muthomi deliver solid performances. Joyce, in particular, displayed composure, recovering effectively from two bogeys to ensure a respectable finish.

However, Kenya's team captain, Mercy Nyanchama, continued to struggle, having faced difficulties both in the opening and the second rounds.

The good news is that she is expected to benefit from reduced pressure, allowing her to focus entirely on contributing to the team's overall score without the stress of the main individual event.

Despite the positive momentum, the team knows the title is far from secure, even as the defending champions, Tanzania, fizzled out of contention to finish third with 310 (155, 155).

The Reunion squad has demonstrated impressive resilience; one of their players, Melliyal Schmitt, overcame a disastrous opening score of 10 to finish the rest of the round at 2 under par.

With all three of their players posing a strong challenge, the Kenyans are focused on maintaining their discipline and avoiding complacency heading into the final day.

Their strategy for the evening emphasises rest and recovery over technical analysis, ensuring the players are physically and mentally sharp for tomorrow's ultimate test. 

.

.

