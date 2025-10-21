×
Scotland rugby coach Townsend 'doesn't see conflicts' with Red Bull role

By AFP | Oct. 21, 2025

Toulon's Italian fly-half Paolo Garbisi is tackled by Racing 92' New Zealand center Joey Manu during the French Top 14 rugby union match at Stade Mayol in Toulon, France, on October 19, 2025. [AFP]

Gregor Townsend insists his decision to take on an advisory role with Red Bull will help "energise" rather than distract him from his main job of coaching the Scotland national rugby team.

After extending his Scotland contract until the 2027 Rugby World Cup, it emerged earlier this month the long-serving Townsend will be spending 30 days a year working on Red Bull's global rugby strategy in a non-executive position.

Townsend, a former Scotland playmaker, was criticised for accepting a part-time role while also being in charge of the national side.

In August, Austria-based energy drinks company Red Bull extended tby investing in rugby union for the first time with a take over of English top-flight strugglers Newcastle.

Townsend, speaking during a press conference on Tuesday after naming his Scotland squad for next month's autumn internationals, was adamant his role with Red Bull would enhance rather than detract from his day job.  

"Yeah, look, everyone's got their opinions," said the 52-year-old. "It's something that obviously I talked about with Scottish Rugby, and the benefits that we saw in the role.

"In my own time, I'd like to learn from other sports and other organisations. This gives me an opportunity to do that, but it's not going to be something that I'm focusing on the next few weeks, because that's going to be the Scotland job.

"I'm well aware of my role and the time that I'm able to allocate, and I've got to make sure I manage that because there will be less holidays, less time off over the next couple of years."

Nevertheless, he added: "But that also can be a real positive in terms of energising me and being involved on a wider level with sport and management, and that's what I've felt like over the last couple of months (since starting with Red Bull).

"Some of the experiences I've had, it has been energising, but the full focus when I'm with Scotland and also in the planning phases with Scotland, that's that's the main role that I have, and it's the role that gives me a massive purpose in my life and something I'm totally committed to."

Townsend stressed he understood the importance of time management created by taking on the Red Bull post ahead of November encounters at Murrayfield against the United States, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga.

"But there's times throughout the year when you can choose what to do," he said.

"Some people do the media, some people do work away from rugby, and this opportunity I have is to work with another sporting organisation or a company that runs different sports, and I feel that's going to be helpful for my learning.

"They obviously want what I can contribute in terms of advice.

"Scottish Rugby are very well aware of what that means, and I have to be wary if there's any potential conflicts. I don't see any, but if there are, then I have to flag that up with my bosses." 

