Harambee Starlets call on fans support ahead of Wafcon qualifier

Diana Wacera celebrates after scoring for Kenya in their 4-0 win over Uganda at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship in Tanzania. [Harambee Starlets,X]

With just seven days left before Kenya battle Gambia for a ticket to the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets have stepped up preparation in readiness for the first leg duel set for next Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

Starlets who are seeking to return to the continental stage after many years in the cold will have to beat the Gambians in the third and final round of qualifiers.

The two-legged tussle will see the aggregate winner secure their slot at the event to be held in Morocco from March 17 to April 3. The 2026 edition will feature 16 teams, four more than previous editions in a now expanded championship.

Having made their Wafcon debut in 2016, Starlets have failed to qualify in subsequent tournaments and are now seeking to qualify and make their second appearance.

They advanced to the final round of qualifiers after beating Tunisia 1-0 on aggregate. They had played to a barren draw at home before edging out the North Africans away.

Lydia Akoth who also plies her trade in Tanzania for Yanga Princess exuded confidence saying that they will bank on team work.

“Training is good with high intensity, we are in high spirits and I think everybody is ready. We will fight as a team and I believe that we will get the three points,” Akoth said.

She added that they don’t expect an easy game but they are equal to the task. Midfielder Diana Wacera said that they are ready for the challenge though they understand that it won’t be easy.

“We know that the game will not be easy because the Gambians have also prepared well and are coming with the aim of beating us and snatching points,” Wacera said.

The Kenya Police Bullets player urged fans to turn out in large numbers and support the team to excel at home.

“We promise to give you three points but please come out in large numbers and support us because it will make it easy for us,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by forward Elizabeth Wambui of Simba Queens who underscored that Starlets the fans as their 12th player.

"We are humbly requesting football fans and Kenyans at large to come and rally behind us the same way you did the men’s team Harambee Stars and we assure you that we will give our best.” Wambui said.

Coach Beldine Odemba will be hoping to get it right after her charges missed out on the 2024 edition after losing to Botswana 1-2 on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers. They played to a 1-1 at home but their hopes were dashed after they lost 1-0 away in Gaborone.