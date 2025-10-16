Promising start for Kenya at Africa Aquatics Zone Three championship

Swimmers in action during the 2025 Africa Aquatics Zone Three Swimming Championship at Kasarani Aquatic Stadium, Nairobi, on October 16, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyans had a good start despite facing stiff competition from their guests as this year’s Africa Aquatics Zone Three Swimming Championship got underway on Thursday at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

Defending champions Uganda and Tanzania, who finished second during last year’s championship, made their intentions to extend their dominance known with impressive performances during the morning session.

However, the afternoon events were halted due to tensions at Kasarani Stadium that erupted following the body viewing of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Though the neighbours Uganda and Tanzania dominated some of the events, there were notable performances from Kenyans who bagged gold on day one.

South Africa-based Neo Olengo led Kenya to a one-two finish in the boys' 15 to 16 years 50m breaststroke. He outpaced his challenges to touch the wall in a time of 30.81 seconds, with Jeremy Kogo finishing second in 32.52. Tanzania’s Austin Okore came in 0.11 seconds later to complete the podium.

It was a good day in office for foreign-based Kenyan swimmers, as Duini Caffini triumphed in the girls' 17 years and over 50m breaststroke challenge.

Caffini clocked 34.71 to take gold, with Uganda’s Tara Kisawuzi settling for silver in 37:40. Burundi’s Liella Alyse Maniriho took bronze in a time of 41:19 seconds.

Kenya’s Lawrence Okumu outshined his peers in the boys’ 14 years and under 800m freestyle. He raced to victory in a time of 11:00.10, Uganda’s Manuel Ssemanda was second in 11:02.66, while Kenyan Leon Mwiti was third after clocking 11:18.85.

Ruth Wangari Lindkvist emerged top in the girls' 15 to 16 200m breaststroke. She splashed to victory in a time of 2:39.61, her closest challenger, Filbertha Damello of Tanzania, came in 3.36 seconds later to take silver, while Paloma Roberta Kirabo of Uganda took bronze in 2:35.62.

Don Ndirangu won gold in the boys' 12 years and under 50m breaststroke. He swam to victory in a time of 34.94, with Uganda’s duo of Elijah Ayesiga and Mugumya Bwisho settling for silver and bronze in 37.03 and 37.45, respectively.

Baraka Nyakundi added to Kenya’s medal basket with victory in the boys’ 13 to 14 years 50m breaststroke gold. Nyakundi touched the wall in a time of 32.90. Ugandans Jonathan Kaweesa and Ssango Kigundu won silver and bronze, respectively.

Kenyans also won medals in the masters category to enhance their chances of bagging the overall title. Lina Akoth won the women’s 35 to 39 years 50m breaststroke contest after clocking 43.37 seconds. Her compatriot Jacqueline Macharia took silver in 50.01, while Uganda’s Linda Namayanja completed the podium in 1:01.44.

In the 40-44 years 50m breaststroke challenge, Kenyans bagged gold and silver through Mia Kimani and Patricia Wanjama, who timed 48.77 and 50.19. Namugenze Abisagi of Uganda took bronze.