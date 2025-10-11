Tribunal bars Patel, Obuya from Cricket Kenya affairs

Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel. [File, Standard]

The Sports Disputes Tribunal has issued sweeping orders against two besieged Cricket Kenya officials, effectively locking them out of the federation’s affairs.

Coming only days after grilling by detectives over Sh26.7 million alleged financial scandal and a vote of no confidence by the majority board, Chairman Manoj Patel and Acting Treasurer Kennedy Otieno Obuya have now been barred even from accessing federation offices.

“...the respondents [Obuya and Manoj] are specifically restrained from accessing, entering, or otherwise interfering with the 8th Claimant’s operations and office,” the order states.

The decision comes at a time when Cricket Kenya is preparing for a crucial Special General Meeting on 19 October where the federation’s vice chair would be elected.

In the orders issued on Friday, Manoj and Obuya were barred from accessing Cricket Kenya offices or interfering with the federation’s assets until the case is heard and determined.

“This Honorable Tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the respondents, whether by themselves, their servants, employees, caretakers, agents, or any other persons acting under their authority or instructions, from in any manner whatsoever interfering with, accessing, or utilising the assets and/or resources of the 8th Claimant, Cricket Kenya,” the orders read in part.

In another blow, the two have been barred from making or publishing any public statements claiming to represent or bind Cricket Kenya or its board.

The tribunal further restrained the respondents and their agents from issuing instructions to Cricket Kenya’s bankers or staff and from using the organization’s intellectual property, including its letterheads, seals, and logos

The order effectively reinforces a September 24 resolution by the majority board members, who passed a vote of no confidence in Manoj and Obuya and barred them from transacting or issuing instructions on behalf of Cricket Kenya

“The Secretary is hereby instructed to communicate the resolutions to the bank and ensure compliance,” the board directed in the September 24 meeting.

Since then, ICC officials have held three meetings with the board led by CEO Ronald Bukusi.

The Special General Meeting for the election of the Vice Chairperson will be held on Sunday next week.

The election is organised by the Bukusi-led majority wing.

The ICC representatives and government officials are also expected to address the voting delegates.

Among the key issues being the need for the delegates from the affiliated county associations to regularise their registration status under the Sports Act prior to the executive board elections next year.

Regularisation failure will put such delegates at risk of being locked out from participating in the federation's activities.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last week interrogated Manoj and Obuya over the alleged theft of millions from the federation’s coffers with investigations ongoing

In separate summons, the DCI directed the embattled officials to present themselves for questioning on Friday next week.

“I, Mr. Hillary Mutai, SSP, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters as the Incharge Serious Crime Unit, am investigating allegations of stealing… and connected offences relating to the withdrawal and usage of Ksh.26,758,144 in the financial year 2024 being property of Cricket Kenya,” the DCI said in its letters.

“I have reason to believe that you, Manoj Patel, are connected to the offence or you have information that can assist me in investigations.”