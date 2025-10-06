Police and K'Ogalo bag wins as Shabana hold Tusker to go top

Mathare United's Cetric Asango and Andres Odhiambo of Kariobangi Sharks in action during Sportpesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center, on October 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia handed Robert Matano his second defeat of the new campaign after narrowly seeing off KCB 1-0 in a round four of the SportPesa Premier League action at Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

At Kasarani, Shabana moved top of the table despite Tusker ending the Glamour Boys’ 100 percent start to the 2025-2026 campaign after the brewers scored late to force a 1-1 draw while Kariobangi Sharks picked their first win of the campaign.

Defending champions Kenya Police and Mara Sugar also joined Sharks in banking their first victories of the new season while newbies APS Bomet continue to find it tough in the top flight.

In Dandora, Felix Mboya scored the winner for K’Ogalo who moved to third place with six points same as the bankers, three points behind early pace setters Shabana who sit top with nine points heading into the October Fifa international break.

The defeat was Robert Matano’s second of the season, the bankers having gone down 1-0 to Mathare United last weekend.

Matano, arguably Kenya’s most successful local coach, begun his tenure at the den with a 2-0 win over his former employers Tusker before seeing off Kariobangi Sharks 1-0.

For the Bankers, the defeat extended a two-year win-less run against Gor Mahia. Their last victory over the record champions came in January 2023, a game they won 1-0.

Since then, the sides have met six times, with four matches ending evenly and Gor Mahia winning twice.

At Kasarani Annex, Kariobangi Sharks picked their first win of the season after narrowly edging out Mathare United 2-1.

Shabana at the same time moved top despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Tusker.

Austin Odongo netted for Shabana in the first half before Ian Simiyu rescued a point for Tusker who are still win less after two defeats and two draws.

Shabana sit top with seven points same as Posta Rangers.

Meanwhile, Mara Sugar picked their first win of the season after stunning Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

David Omondi bagged a brace to lead the sugar men to victory in foreign territory, a win that also saw Mara end their two match win less streak.

Omondi opened the scores for the visitors in the fourth minute before Ibrahim Shambi leveled for the hosts at the half hour mark.

Omondi sealed the win in the 71st minute, victory that lifted Mara out of the bottom three and into 10th place with four points.

In Kericho, Clinton Kinanga netted the sole goal as defending champions Kenya Police disciplined new comers APS Bomet 1-0 in the discipline forces derby staged at Kericho Green Stadium.

Police had kicked off their title defence with a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars last Wednesday while APS Bomet had lost 2-0 to Muranga Seal and 4-2 to Shabana before going down to Police.