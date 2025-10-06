×
KPA seek to drown Burundi's Les Hippos in East Africa Championship Cup opener

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Oct. 6, 2025

Morel Spencer of KPA in action against Equity Dumas during their Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo National Stadium Basketball Court on March 1, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) battle it out with Burundi’s Les Hippos in their opening Group A match of the 2025 East Africa Basketball Championship Cup (EABCC) at Nyayo Gymnasium on Monday.

The dockers who finished second in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League behind champions Nairobi City Thunder are hoping to be second time lucky and lift the regional trophy.

They lead league semi-finalists Ulinzi Warriors and Umoja Basketball Club in the regional tournament now in its second edition. KPA and Equity Bank represented Kenya in the inaugural EABCC held in Nairobi last year.

Six teams, three from Kenya and one each from Burundi, Tanzania and Ethiopia are eyeing the trophy. Ulinzi Warriors are in Group B alongside Gembela City of Ethiopia and Tanzania’s Stein Warriors while Umoja complete Group A.

KPA assistant coach Mike Opel who is currently with the team said that they are ready for the challenge and their aim is to improve on last year’s performance.

“We are looking forward to a good performance and so Kenyans should expect good basketball. Our aim is to make it to the final and our strategy is to focus on one game at a time,” Opel said.

He revealed that the dockers will be boosted by the return of head coach Sammy Kiki and four key players who have gained exposure in the FIBA 3x3 World Pro Challenger in Tianjin, China.

The quartet of Martin Buluma, Lennox Wanje, Tobias Odhiambo and Salim Kisilu have been instrumental for the Coastal side this season. Kisilu who made the 2024 EABCC dream team is expected to anchor his side to victory.

The Kenyans will renew rivalry with the Burundians who they beat 76-63 in last year’s contest played in the round robin format. The Hippos will be on a mission to ensure that Burundi firms grip on the title won by their compatriots Remesha Basketball Club having finished fourth. Tanzania’s Dar City finished second.

KPA will exchange friendly fire with Umoja in their second pool match on Tuesday ahead of the knockout stage set for Wednesday. Ulinzi are back to the bigger stage after two years in the cold and opened their campaign last night against Stein Warriors.

The soldiers have been in the shadows of KPA and Thunder who have locked them out of international championships. Their last major international appearance was during the road to 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite 16 where they finished third in Group H.

The soldiers will also be out to give a good account of themselves after failing to qualify for the league final. They lost 3-2 to KPA in the semi-final best of five series despite having started well by taking a 2-1 lead against the dockers. 

