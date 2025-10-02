Tusker's tipsy start continues after draw against Mathare Utd

Tusker FC players feel the heat after loss to Posta Rangers FC during their Sportpesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium, Nairobi, on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former league champions Tusker’s winless run stretched to three matches after they were held to a barren draw by Mathare United during a Sportpesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.

The brewers have had a poor start to the season, losing 2-0 to KCB in the opening match and falling 2-1 to Posta Rangers last weekend before yesterday’s stalemate.

Under pressure coach Charles Okere rued missed chances while also praising his players for sticking to their tactical plan.

“I am happy with the tactical discipline shown today by the players. I know it’s a draw but it’s our first point especially coming off two tough defeats. I believe we will bounce back and hit the ground running,” he said.

Looking forward to their next challenge against Shabana, Okere said they will be ready for the challenge despite being regarded underdogs considering The Glamour Boys’ stellar start to the campaign.

“These are the matches I am looking forward to. I know we started blunt, but there is no small or big team in the Premier League. We will be looking forward to playing them. It will be a mental test for my boys and Shabana too,” added Okere.

On his part Mathare United coach John Kamau called for more from his players after their first draw of the campaign.

Kamau believed his team missed the chance to build on their momentum following last weekend’s 1-0 win over KCB.

“It’s always important to build on momentum especially coming from a big win against KCB. We have played well though and a draw is not that bad. I believe the team has time to settle, and we will get the ball rolling consistently,” said Kamau.

In another match, Nairobi United launched their league debut on the front foot after narrowly seeing off Mara Sugar 1-0 in a rescheduled round one match played at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County.

The Football Kenya Federation Cup champions have been busy with CAF Confederation Cup assignments.

Commonly known as Naibois, they knocked out Uganda’s National Enterprises Corporation on away goals rule after a 3-3 on aggregate.

Heading to Nyanza, the National Super League champions were seeking a win on debut and they did just that thanks to a second half strike from former Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards winger Ovella Ochieng.

The former Harambee Stars winger found the back of the net in the 50th minute to hand the visitors a narrow win especially after a cagey first half affair that witnessed no goals.

For Mara Sugar, their hunt for their first win of the 2025-2026 season continues.

Meanwhile, Mathare United and their sponsors have launched their first joint project that will be a tree-planting initiative in the Mathare area — the birthplace of the club and a community now in need of support, environmental care, and new energy.

At the same time, Kenya Police has received a Sh25 million sponsorship boost from the Co-operative Bank of Kenya for the 2025/26 Kenya Premier League season.