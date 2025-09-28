×
K'Ogalo bounce back as Tusker wobble again

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 28, 2025

Gor Mahia forward Ebenezer Adu celebrates scoring against Sofapaka during their SportPesa Premier League match at Dandora Stadium, on September 27, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia bounced back to winning ways after seeing off Sofapaka 2-0 in their second SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match played at Dandora Stadium that hosted a double header on Saturday.

New signing Ebenezar Adukwa scored a brace in the win for K’Ogalo, who needed to win after losing 1-0 to Bidco United during their opening match of the season last week.

The Nigerian goalpoacher joined KCB’s Boniface Omondi in the top scorers' chart with two goal after two matches as the 2025-2026 season promises goals.

Eliud Lokuwam also bagged a brace after netting in Posta Rangers' 2-1 win over 12-time champions Tusker in an early kick off match played at the same stadium.

Lokuwam gave Rangers the lead in the third minute before doubling the scores in the 25th minute.

Despite two-time golden boot winner Eric Kapaito pulling a goal back for the brewers in the 35th minute, solid defensive work from Rangers saw the brewers lose their second consecutive match of the season.

The victory lifted Sammy Omollo's men to the top of the log with six points, two more than Ulinzi Stars with four points.

Shabana, who sit third with three points, will be in action today against Bandari in Mombasa, while APS Bomet entertain Murang’a Seal.

In Awendo, Mara Sugar played out to a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz.

.

.

The Standard
