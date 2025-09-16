Faith Kipyegon eyes historic fourth world title

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts after competing in the women's 1500m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

On Sunday, Faith Kipyegon did a test run in the women's 1500m semi-final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which is entering Day 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

But the stage has been set for what is shaping up to be a mouthwatering cat-fight in the final this afternoon.

Kipyegon, a four-time world champion (three titles in 1500m and one in 5000m) is today plotting to reproduce another script in her illustrious career in the women's 1500m.

With a lofty ambition of claiming a fourth world 1500m title, Kipyegon has another assignment of anchoring the Kenyan squad for more than a medal in the distance when they face a star-studded field this afternoon (evening in Tokyo).

During round one on Sunday, Kipyegon's effort to rally Dorcus Ewoi to a strong finish in their Heat produced a 1-2 finish for Kenya in the group.

Another title for Kipyegon propels the 'Smiling Assassin' in the league of the most successful athletes in the World Championships.

She will have rivalled Ezekiel Kemboi, who bagged four world titles in his historic career.

This afternoon, the defending champion anchors Nelly Chepchirchir and Ewoi in the medal hunt.

By yesterday, Kenya had harvested two gold medals through Beatrice Chebet's 10000m title and Peres Jepchirchir's hard-fought victory in the marathon.

Kipyegon, the 1500 world record holder in took the top place (4:00.34) in the Heat while Ewoi (4:00.65) followed in second place.

“I hope on Tuesday (today), I will be focused on the bigger goal and we hope we do our best to run a beautiful race in the final,” Kipyegon said after qualifying.

Ethiopian two-time world indoor champion Freweyni Hailu recovered from a fall in the first lap of the Heat to finish third in 4:01.03) behind Kipyegon and Ewoi and is touted as a formidable medal contender.

World Indoor silver medallist Nikki Hiltz of USA, Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull (Australia) and Ireland's European indoor champion Sarah Healy among other decorated 1500m women are battling for honors in the final.

She said the Kenyan squad that qualified for the final is eying a podium sweep.

Olympian Nelly Chepchirchir won Heat 2, qualifying for the final but Susan Ejore bowed out of the medal contention after finishing 8th.

Also this afternoon, Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is beginning his campaign for a world senior title in the men’s 800m.

In 2023, Wanyonyi settled for a silver medal in Budapest after facing strong opposition from Canadian Marco Arop.

He is the poster boy in Kenya’s campaign to sustain the men’s 800m dominance at the world stage.

With his brilliant shows and triumphs at the Diamond Leagues and glory in local contests to boot, Wanyonyi is strongly in contention for a historic dominance in the 800m, but he has to prove his mettle in the preliminaries this afternoon.

His ambitious race to join the exclusive league of legends such as world record holder David Rudisha and Danish Wilson Kipketer among gathered pace this season.

African champion Alex Kipngetich and African silver medallist Nicholas Kebenei will also be hoping to progress to the semi-finals set for Thursday.